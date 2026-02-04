Morocco has reportedly made a definitive call regarding its role as host of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON)

The stance follows mounting speculation that South Africa could step in amid discussions about hosting readiness

The 14th edition of the continental showpiece is slated to run from March 17 to April 3, 2026

Morocco will host the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) as originally planned, despite recent reports suggesting they might pull out.

Clarification from multiple football insiders has now put speculation to rest, and the North African nation remains firmly set to stage the continent’s premier women’s tournament.

Morocco to host WAFCON 2026

The confusion began after widespread claims circulated that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) had informed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) it could no longer host WAFCON.

Reports pointed to a congested football calendar as the reason, with the domestic league facing repeated postponements because of overlapping international tournaments.

According to reports from BSN, the FRMF communicated they were struggling to balance the Botola Pro League schedule with major events such as the 2025 AFCON, where Morocco finished second, the Arab Cup, and the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

That communication was interpreted by some as a withdrawal from hosting duties.

Morocco even submitted a formal request to CAF seeking a change in the competition’s dates, citing logistical and operational pressure caused by the full calendar.

Rumours then spread that CAF might move the championship to another country, with South Africa frequently mentioned as a strong alternative.

South Africa's Deputy Sports Minister Peace Mabe initially fuelled talk by saying her country would be ready to host, telling SABC Sport,

“When Morocco said ‘We are not able to host’, South Africa, we said ‘Yes, we are available’. We are going to take it.”

However, her statement was later clarified by the minister for sports, Gayton McKenzie, who confirmed Morocco would remain “the officially designated host” for the 2026 edition, according to BBC Sport.

African football expert Gary Al-Smith backed that position, insisting that the nation has no intention of giving up the tournament and remains committed to delivering it on the planned timeline.

His comments helped put an end to swirling speculation and reaffirmed that the competition will take place in the original setting.

Black Queens draw and tournament context

If everything proceeds smoothly, this will be the third consecutive time Morocco stages WAFCON, continuing its growing role in African women’s football.

The draw has already been released, with Ghana’s Black Queens placed in Group D alongside Cameroon, Mali, and debutants Cape Verde after thumping Egypt to qualify for the competition.

Ghana earned bronze at the last edition after defeating South Africa in the third-place play-off.

Nigeria were crowned African champions at the 2024 WAFCON in Morocco, beating the hosts 3-2 in a thrilling final last July.

