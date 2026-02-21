Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was notably absent as Leicester City played out a four-goal thriller against Stoke City in the English Championship

The in-form winger has arguably been Leicester’s standout performer in an otherwise difficult 2025/26 campaign, leading the team in direct goal contributions

If the Foxes are to avoid relegation, Fatawu will be crucial in the decisive stretch of the season

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was missing in action on Saturday as Leicester City settled for a 2-2 stalemate against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on February 21.

The Black Stars winger’s absence raised eyebrows, especially considering he has been one of the few bright sparks in a difficult season for the Foxes.

Fatawu Issahaku stands tall as the most productive player at Leicester City in the 2025/26 season, per direct goal contributions. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

His sharp bursts down the flank, relentless pressing and growing confidence in front of goal have carried much of Leicester’s attacking threat.

With eight goals and seven assists, the former Dreams FC and Steadfast talent leads the squad in direct goal involvements, per ESPN.

Heading into a crucial Championship battle, many expected him to play a central role as the club fights to avoid further trouble in the second tier. But he was absent from the matchday squad.

Why Fatawu missed four-goal thriller against Stoke

Fatawu had already missed the previous outing against Southampton in the FA Cup due to knee concerns, according to Filmogaz.

That decision was described as precautionary, and he was later spotted in training during the week.

Manager Gary Rowett did not offer a detailed explanation for leaving him out against Stoke. Given his medical history, caution appears understandable.

In November 2024, while representing Ghana against Angola during the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, he suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Surgery followed, ruling him out for the rest of the 2024/25 campaign and demanding months of rehabilitation.

After such a setback, every selection call carries weight. Protecting a young asset with that background may have influenced the technical bench.

He is, however, expected to return when Leicester travel to the Riverside Stadium to face promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough on Tuesday, February 24.

Leicester City risk dropping to League One as the Foxes sit in 22nd position on the English Championship league log. Photo by Plumb Images.

Source: Getty Images

Leicester's relegation battle intensifies

Without their dynamic winger, Leicester showed resilience but fell short of maximum points. Stoke struck as early as the third minute, putting the visitors under pressure from the start.

Divine Mukasa responded with a stunning effort to restore parity. Later, Harry Winks appeared to have completed the turnaround with 14 minutes remaining.

Yet familiar defensive frailties resurfaced. Ben Wilmot found the net in the 89th minute, ensuring the spoils were shared.

The draw offered encouragement in performance but limited relief in the standings. A six-point deduction for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules continues to weigh heavily on their survival hopes. They are currently two places away from the bottom-placed side with 33 points from 33 games.

Fatawu was not the only notable absentee. Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew also missed the encounter, further thinning Rowett’s options at a critical stage of the season.

Fatawu attracts interest from Napoli

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Abdul Fatawu Issahaku attracted interest from Italian champions SSC Napoli.

The Partenopei were linked with a winter move for the winger, who was reportedly valued at €25 million.

Source: YEN.com.gh