Arsenal’s bid to secure a first Premier League title since the 2003/04 campaign has suffered another setback

The Gunners squandered a two-goal advantage in a frustrating draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday

A supercomputer has now projected the most likely champion as Man City continue to apply pressure in the run-in, with 11 matches remaining

Arsenal’s grip on the English Premier League title race loosened further after a dramatic draw against Wolves at Molineux, a result that could prove costly in the final stretch of the 2025/26 season.

The north London side arrived knowing only victory would steady nerves after dropping points against Brentford earlier. Instead, they left frustrated, watching two precious points slip away in stoppage time.

Arsenal drop precious points against Wolves

Bukayo Saka set the tone early. Fresh from signing a lucrative contract extension, the winger struck inside five minutes to hand the visitors control.

Confidence flowed through Mikel Arteta’s men as they dictated tempo and pressed for another breakthrough.

That cushion arrived when Piero Hincapie doubled the advantage, leaving the bottom-placed hosts staring at another defeat. At that stage, Arsenal looked set to cruise.

But football rarely follows a script. Hugo Bueno pulled one back soon after, swinging momentum towards the home side. Wolves sensed vulnerability. The crowd grew louder. Tension crept in.

Just when it seemed the league leaders would grind out a narrow success, substitute Tom Edozie fired home deep into added time. The equaliser stunned the away bench and sparked wild celebrations among the hosts.

The stalemate leaves Arsenal on 58 points, five clear of second-placed Manchester City, though having played one match more.

According to beIN Sports, only Crystal Palace and West Ham United have dropped more points in the new year.

The Gunners have also failed to secure victory from winning positions in three of their last five league outings. Head coach Arteta did not hide his disappointment.

"It's very tough to accept it. In the second half, we did not perform in the way we should and the way we require to win a Premier League match," Arteta said.

"We need to be critical of ourselves because it was not good enough. In the league, it is the reality that we have not been consistent over the last few months.

"You have to stand up. When you have a moment of difficulty, we have to show how much we want it and how good we are. We have to stand up."

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Following Arsenal's stalemate with Wolves, Opta’s supercomputer has adjusted its projections.

The north London club’s probability of lifting the trophy now stands at 79.69%, down from previous highs of 85.8% and 90.14%. In contrast, City’s chances have climbed steadily to 17.26%.

With games set to come in thick and fast, Arsenal’s next five assignments include Tottenham, Chelsea, Brighton, Everton and Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, City face Newcastle, Leeds, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Chelsea.

With 11 rounds remaining, the margin for error is shrinking fast. The title chase is far from settled, yet momentum appears to be shifting.

Arsenal fans blame Arteta for Wolves draw

