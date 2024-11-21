Leicester City have confirmed the injury of Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after his return from international duty

The Black Stars forward picked an injury in Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in Luanda

Issahaku is expected to be out for six months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper has confirmed Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is out for the rest of the season with an injury.

The Ghanaian youngster suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury while playing for the Black Stars against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Issahaku has undergone a successful surgery but will remain on the sidelines for between six to nine months due to the setback.

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku has been ruled out for the rest of the season after anterior cruciate ligament injury. Photo: Twitter/ @LCFC Instagram/ @issahakufatawu10.

Cooper, who was speaking ahead of Leicester's trip to Chelsea, disclosed it was a serious injury but the club will support him during this period.

"It’s not good, it’s a serious injury. He’s had an ACL injury which is going to rule him out for the rest of the season. It’s a real blow, first and foremost for him," he told the club's official website.

"He’s a young player, and having an ACL injury can be quite common; it’s part of football, but it’s still a serious injury. For it to happen at a young age is a blow for him and a blow for us.

"We’ve very much now got to support him in every way we can to make sure his rehab is as smooth and as productive as possible. We hope he can come back a stronger player and person."

Issahaku's progress paused by injury

The 20-year-old was beginning to become a mainstay under Cooper, having started the last three games for the Foxes in the Premier League.

Issahaku's season turned around after displaying enormous potential in the 3-2 comeback victory over Southampton.

He even made the EPL Team of the Week for his majestic performance against the Saints, as reported by Modern Ghana.

He also hopped to the top of the dribbles chart after his brilliant display against Manchester United.

Issahaku undergoes successful surgery

