Arsenal has set an undesirable Premier League record in their 2-2 away stalemate against Wolves

Manchester City have the momentum and a game in hand, piling the pressure on Arsenal at the worst possible time

With both giants still to face each other, the title race is hanging on a knife-edge and promises a dramatic finish

Arsenal endured a damaging night at Molineux on Wednesday, February 18, as they squandered a commanding lead to draw 2-2 with relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers, setting an unwanted Premier League milestone in the process.

The league leaders made a blistering start and were ahead inside five minutes when Bukayo Saka found the net with typical composure.

According to Flashscore, the early strike appeared to settle any nerves, and Arsenal controlled much of the first half against a Wolves side short on confidence and points.

After the interval, the visitors seemed to put the contest beyond doubt. Piero Hincapie doubled Arsenal’s advantage in the 56th minute, finishing smartly to hand the Gunners a two-goal cushion. At that stage, it looked like a routine afternoon for Mikel Arteta’s men.

However, the momentum shifted swiftly. Just five minutes after conceding their second, Wolves pulled one back through Hugo Bueno, whose effort reignited belief among the home crowd.

From that point, Arsenal grew increasingly uneasy as Wolves pressed forward with greater urgency.

Their persistence was rewarded deep into stoppage time. In the fourth minute of added time, teenager Tom Edozie struck a dramatic equaliser, completing a remarkable turnaround and leaving the visitors stunned.

The result tightens the title race significantly. Arsenal now sit only five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who also hold a game in hand.

With Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal still set to face each other, the Premier League title race is poised on a knife-edge, with their looming showdown having the potential to define the destiny of the crown.

Arsenal sets unwanted Premier League record

Beyond the recent slump, Arsenal also entered the record books for all the wrong reasons. According to Sun Sport, this marked the first time in Premier League history that a side sitting top of the table has surrendered a lead of two or more goals against a team occupying the relegation zone.

Wolves have struggled for much of the campaign, spending the majority of the season in the bottom three. Under Rob Edwards, they have managed just 10 points from 27 league outings, claiming only a single victory while suffering 19 defeats.

Their attacking return of 18 goals is the lowest in the division, and they have conceded 50.

For Arsenal to relinquish such a commanding position against opponents with those statistics underlines the scale of the setback.

Meanwhile, attention now turns to a daunting run of fixtures. Arsenal face Tottenham on 22 February, host Chelsea on 1 March, and then travel to Brighton on 4 March.

With Manchester City poised to capitalise on any further slip-ups, Arteta’s side cannot afford another stumble as the title race intensifies.

Opta Supercomputer predicts EPL winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer has trimmed Arsenal’s title chances to 79.69% after the Wolves draw, while Manchester City’s hopes have risen to 17.26%, tightening the race.

With demanding fixtures ahead for both sides, every slip-up could prove decisive as Arsenal face Tottenham, Chelsea, Brighton, Everton, and Bournemouth, while City take on Newcastle, Leeds, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, and Chelsea.

