FC Barcelona defender Gerard Martin has insisted the team will bounce back strongly from their recent dip in form, despite mounting pressure following consecutive defeats, while addressing Real Madrid links.

The Catalan giants suffered back-to-back losses against Atletico Madrid and Girona, results that have left them staring at Copa del Rey elimination and slipping to second place in La Liga.

As Barca Universal stated, performances have drawn criticism, particularly at the back, but Martin remains optimistic about the squad’s mentality.

“We will recover from these two defeats. We’re not relaxed about it, we’ve lost two matches, but the positive is that we have another game on Sunday to put things right. A bit of self-criticism, and then we move forward.”

As covered by ESPN, Barcelona now face a daunting task in the Copa del Rey semi-final after conceding four goals in the first leg against Atletico on February 12, 2026. However, Martin is far from conceding defeat.

“We believe we can turn it around. If any team can do it, it’s us. We’ll go there to come back,” he added confidently.

Meanwhile, the defender also acknowledged that Barcelona’s defensive structure has come under scrutiny, but stressed that their style of play requires collective responsibility.

“Because of how we play, defending is a team effort. But if people want to criticise us defenders, I understand,” he admitted.

Martin shuts down Real Madrid talk

Away from the pitch, Gerard Martin was also drawn into speculation about his future. During a light-hearted television appearance, a Florentino Perez impersonator jokingly encouraged him to consider a move to Real Madrid, as Barca Universal reported.

The response from the Barcelona defender was immediate and emphatic.

“Barcelona is beautiful, and I’m happy here. I don’t need to think about anything else,” he said.

When pressed further about the possibility of joining Madrid, he doubled down:

“Not for anything in the world. There are things money can’t buy.”

Martin also addressed rumours linking him with AC Milan, brushing them aside by saying no formal approach had reached him.

Finally, he laughed off his social media nickname “Gerard Maldini,” revealing that teammates wasted no time teasing him after the meme went viral.

Despite the current turbulence, Martin’s message was clear: belief remains strong inside the dressing room, and Barcelona are determined to respond where it matters most, on the pitch.

