Man City Star Rodri ‘Eager’ to Follow Pep Guardiola Out of Etihad as Real Madrid Circle
- Manchester City could suffer a double blow as Rodri is reportedly considering following Pep Guardiola out of the club this summer
- Real Madrid are said to be monitoring Rodri closely as they look to rebuild their midfield after losing key legends in recent years
- Guardiola’s potential exit has triggered uncertainty at the Etihad, with major changes now possible in the City squad
Manchester City have been hit with fresh uncertainty as reports suggest another major star could follow Pep Guardiola out of the club this summer.
Arsenal’s Premier League triumph, confirmed after City’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, has intensified speculation over a possible exit for Guardiola, who is expected to leave the Etihad at the end of his trophy-filled decade in charge.
While the Spaniard has not publicly confirmed his departure, reports indicate that Enzo Maresca is being lined up as a potential successor.
However, City could now face an even bigger blow, with midfielder Rodri reportedly open to a return to Spain.
Rodri could leave Man City for Real Madrid
According to Metro Sport, Real Madrid are seriously exploring the possibility of signing the Ballon d’Or contender, who has long been admired by the club.
Rodri has been a key figure under Guardiola since joining in 2019, forming the backbone of City’s midfield and playing a crucial role in their recent dominance.
Despite City’s reluctance to sell, the player’s own wishes could prove decisive, especially if he decides to pursue a new challenge.
Real Madrid are believed to view Rodri as an ideal solution to their midfield rebuild following the departures of Luka Modric, Casemiro, and Toni Kroos. The possible arrival of Jose Mourinho at the Bernabeu has further fuelled excitement over a squad overhaul.
Guardiola, meanwhile, has remained diplomatic about his future, insisting discussions with the club’s hierarchy will determine his next steps.
He has one year remaining on his contract, but admitted decisions will be made collectively with the board, staff, and players.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh