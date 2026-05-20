Manchester City could suffer a double blow as Rodri is reportedly considering following Pep Guardiola out of the club this summer

Real Madrid are said to be monitoring Rodri closely as they look to rebuild their midfield after losing key legends in recent years

Guardiola’s potential exit has triggered uncertainty at the Etihad, with major changes now possible in the City squad

Manchester City have been hit with fresh uncertainty as reports suggest another major star could follow Pep Guardiola out of the club this summer.

Arsenal’s Premier League triumph, confirmed after City’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, has intensified speculation over a possible exit for Guardiola, who is expected to leave the Etihad at the end of his trophy-filled decade in charge.

Rodri could become a major transfer target for Real Madrid as uncertainty grows at Manchester City. Image credit: ManCity

Source: Getty Images

While the Spaniard has not publicly confirmed his departure, reports indicate that Enzo Maresca is being lined up as a potential successor.

However, City could now face an even bigger blow, with midfielder Rodri reportedly open to a return to Spain.

Rodri could leave Man City for Real Madrid

According to Metro Sport, Real Madrid are seriously exploring the possibility of signing the Ballon d’Or contender, who has long been admired by the club.

Rodri has been a key figure under Guardiola since joining in 2019, forming the backbone of City’s midfield and playing a crucial role in their recent dominance.

Despite City’s reluctance to sell, the player’s own wishes could prove decisive, especially if he decides to pursue a new challenge.

Real Madrid are believed to view Rodri as an ideal solution to their midfield rebuild following the departures of Luka Modric, Casemiro, and Toni Kroos. The possible arrival of Jose Mourinho at the Bernabeu has further fuelled excitement over a squad overhaul.

Guardiola, meanwhile, has remained diplomatic about his future, insisting discussions with the club’s hierarchy will determine his next steps.

He has one year remaining on his contract, but admitted decisions will be made collectively with the board, staff, and players.

Source: YEN.com.gh