Patapaa has caused a stir online after he was spotted in a heated video confronting staff at a hotel

The artist is believed to have been treated disrespectfully, triggering his actions towards the workers

The scene has caught the attention of observers on social media, with many sharing mixed reactions

Ghanaian musician Justice Amoa, widely known as Patapaa, has sparked widespread reactions after he lost his cool at a hotel.

Patapaa storms out of a hotel after a clash over 'disrespectful' reception. Image credit: Patapaa

Source: Facebook

The viral footage captures the “One Corner” hitmaker visibly upset as he confronts members of staff at the said hotel over what he described as poor and disrespectful treatment upon his arrival.

In the video, Patapaa was seen expressing disappointment with the way he was received at the facility.

According to him, the reception he got from the hotel staff did not reflect the level of courtesy and professionalism expected from any hospitality establishment.

He argued that every guest, regardless of their social status or background, deserves to be treated with respect.

Clearly frustrated, the musician stated that he would not proceed to stay at the facility.

“I will not sleep here,” he declared during the exchange.

The artist further stated that customer service should be consistent and fair to everyone.

According to Patapaa, hospitality should not be selective or influenced by a person’s fame, appearance, or condition.

The "One Corner" hitmaker remarked that even a mentally challenged person seeking accommodation should still be welcomed and treated with kindness and dignity.

The moment caught the attention of other guests, with some trying to calm the situation while others observed as Patapaa expressed his concerns.

As of the time of writing this report, management of the hotel involved had not released any official statement regarding the incident.

The controversial scenes have sparked widespread reactions on social media, with users sharing their diverse opinions.

The Facebook video of Patapaa is below:

Patapaa's controversial video sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the video of Patapaa confronting the hotel staff went viral.

Maa Afia wrote:

"Please treat my superstar well. Patupa soldiers, I dey here."

Kwaku Lord wrote:

"Patapaa and anger issues oh dabi."

Nana Yaw wrote;

"He’s very right, never underrate any customer, everybody must be treated equally ."

Casty wrote:

"Was he high or something."

Patapaa's father attends his late wife, Madam Ekua Boatemaa's one-week observance in Agona Swedru on February 17, 2026. Image credit: @gossips24tv

Source: TikTok

Patapaa secures donations at mother's one-week

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian artist made headlines after he took charge of funds donated to his family at the one-week celebration of his late mother

In a video shared by Gossips24TV on TikTok, musician Patapaa was in a sombre mood as he interacted at their family house.

In the video, the musician defied the regular traditional customs as he held a yellow polythene bag containing donations from people who attended the solemn event to sympathise with him and his family.

Patapaa looked unperturbed as some family members made several complaints behind him.

The Instagram video of Patapaa collecting donations at his late mother's one-week celebration event is below:

Patapaa's father appears at late wife's one-week

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Patapaa's father appeared at his late wife, Madam Akua Boatemaa's one-week event on February 17, 2026.

In a video, the musician's father got emotional as he and other attendees mourned the deceased at the solemn event at their family's house.

Patapaa's father's rare public appearance triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users, with netizens expressing condolences.

Source: YEN.com.gh