A man has sparked discussion online after sharing a conversation with a friend who reportedly spent his life savings on his wedding

The friend claimed the ceremony cost about N25 million and left him facing financial difficulties shortly afterwards

The story has generated debate about wedding expenses, financial planning and priorities after marriage

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A social media user has sparked widespread reactions after sharing screenshots of a conversation with a friend who reportedly exhausted his life savings on his wedding.

The man, identified on X as Godson, posted the exchange while expressing concern about the financial situation his friend allegedly found himself in shortly after getting married.

A newly married man reportedly opens up about financial challenges after funding an elaborate wedding. Photo credit: Anadolu/Alberto Pizzolil/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the messages shared, the newly married man said he spent approximately N25 million (approx. Gh¢214,615) on his wedding, with a significant portion of the expenses linked to preparations surrounding the ceremony and family obligations.

He claimed that the wedding consumed all of his savings, leaving him struggling financially in the months that followed.

In the conversation, the man explained that he and his wife were facing challenges meeting some household needs and requested financial assistance from his friend.

The request reportedly included a plea for N50,000 (approx. Gh¢ 400) to help purchase essential items for their home.

Surprised by the situation, the friend questioned the decision to spend such a large amount on a single event. Despite his concerns, he later sent N10,000 (approx. Gh¢ 85) as support.

After the screenshots surfaced online, social media users weighed in on the issue, with many debating whether couples should prioritise financial stability over elaborate wedding celebrations.

Others argued that wedding costs have become increasingly burdensome and urged prospective couples to plan within their means.

The post has since fueled broader conversations about personal finance, marriage expenses and the long-term impact of major spending decisions.

See the full X post here:

Source: YEN.com.gh