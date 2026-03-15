Arda Güler scored a sensational long-range lob from nearly 65–70 meters to seal Real Madrid’s 4–1 victory over Elche

The incredible strike in the 89th minute instantly sparked talk of a potential contender for the FIFA Puskás Award

The win moved Madrid to 66 points, just behind leaders FC Barcelona ahead of key clashes with Manchester City and Atlético de Madrid

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Real Madrid’s Arda Güler waved his magic wand and the stadium fell into a trance. It’s no surprise. The Turkish prodigy’s astonishing strike against Elche CF was the kind of goal fans might witness only once in a generation.

With months of competition still ahead, Güler’s wonder strike already looks like a serious contender for the next FIFA Puskás Award. The goal had every ingredient of a masterpiece.

Real Madrid vs Elche: Arda Guler Nets Incredible Goal From Own Half

Source: Getty Images

The moment arrived in the 89th minute, sealing a 4–1 victory that lifted Real Madrid to 66 points - just one behind leaders FC Barcelona, who sit on 67.

The win, along with Güler’s brilliance, will serve as a major boost as Madrid prepares to face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday, before returning to league action against city rivals Atlético de Madrid on Sunday in La Liga.

Güler’s goal that shook the Bernabéu

The move began with a clever interception. Güler anticipated his marker and controlled the ball with three quick touches. Without even looking up, he noticed goalkeeper Matías Dituro straying too far from his line.

From nearly 65 meters out, he unleashed his strike.

The ball sailed perfectly through the air, evading Dituro’s desperate sprint and awkward attempt to stop it. Güler’s guided missile had only one destination — the back of the net.

“I saw everyone with their hands up in disbelief. It’s incredible to score from 70 meters — it’s worth the price of admission just to see that goal,” said Álvaro Arbeloa.

Güler’s celebration blended disbelief and joy as teammates sprinted from the bench to embrace him. At first, he simply raised his arms as if unsure of what he had just done, before being swallowed by a jubilant huddle.

Although this was the first time he scored from such distance, it was not his first attempt.

“He hit the crossbar once against CA Osasuna, and today he put it away. He has that wonderful strike… a fantastic goal,” explained Brahim Díaz.

Source: YEN.com.gh