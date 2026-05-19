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Victor Osimhen Among First 3 Players Xabi Alonso Could Sign for Chelsea
Football

Victor Osimhen Among First 3 Players Xabi Alonso Could Sign for Chelsea

by  Gariba Raubil
2 min read
  • Xabi Alonso is already planning a major Chelsea rebuild, with reports claiming he has identified three key summer transfer targets
  • Victor Osimhen has notably been mentioned as a priority signing to fix Chelsea’s attacking issues
  • Joao Pedro could also be on the move, with Barcelona reportedly interested and the striker open to a potential exit from Stamford Bridge

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Incoming Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is already shaping his vision for the club ahead of officially taking charge on July 1, with reports suggesting he has identified three priority signings for the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard is expected to oversee a major rebuild at Stamford Bridge after agreeing a long-term deal with the Blues.

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Victor Osimhen ranks among the top targets Xabi Alonso is reportedly considering for Chelsea. Image credit: Galatasaray
Source: Getty Images

Chelsea’s owners have spent heavily on young players in recent years, but inconsistency and a lack of leadership have continued to affect performances.

Alonso is now believed to be targeting experienced and proven names capable of immediately improving the squad.

Read also

Chelsea star reportedly pushing for exit after Xabi Alonso appointment

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Chelsea target Osimhen, Diomande, and Maignan

According to The EPL Index, one of the main targets is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is viewed as the ideal solution to Chelsea’s long-standing issues in attack.

The Nigerian forward’s pace, physical presence and finishing ability are said to appeal strongly to Alonso as he looks for a reliable goalscorer.

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has also emerged as a serious option. Chelsea are reportedly keen to add more authority and composure between the posts, with Robert Sanchez struggling for consistency during the season.

Meanwhile, Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande is another player admired by Alonso.

The highly-rated centre-back fits the Spaniard’s tactical approach due to his athleticism and ability on the ball. Together, the trio would provide Chelsea with a stronger spine and greater balance across the squad.

Joao Pedro could leave Chelsea for Barcelona

Read also

Pep Guardiola’s possible next move disclosed after Man City exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joao Pedro is reportedly considering leaving Chelsea after attracting strong interest from Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian forward is said to be open to a move, despite enjoying a standout season at Stamford Bridge.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

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Chelsea
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