Xabi Alonso is already planning a major Chelsea rebuild, with reports claiming he has identified three key summer transfer targets

Victor Osimhen has notably been mentioned as a priority signing to fix Chelsea’s attacking issues

Joao Pedro could also be on the move, with Barcelona reportedly interested and the striker open to a potential exit from Stamford Bridge

Incoming Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is already shaping his vision for the club ahead of officially taking charge on July 1, with reports suggesting he has identified three priority signings for the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard is expected to oversee a major rebuild at Stamford Bridge after agreeing a long-term deal with the Blues.

Victor Osimhen ranks among the top targets Xabi Alonso is reportedly considering for Chelsea. Image credit: Galatasaray

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea’s owners have spent heavily on young players in recent years, but inconsistency and a lack of leadership have continued to affect performances.

Alonso is now believed to be targeting experienced and proven names capable of immediately improving the squad.

Chelsea target Osimhen, Diomande, and Maignan

According to The EPL Index, one of the main targets is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is viewed as the ideal solution to Chelsea’s long-standing issues in attack.

The Nigerian forward’s pace, physical presence and finishing ability are said to appeal strongly to Alonso as he looks for a reliable goalscorer.

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has also emerged as a serious option. Chelsea are reportedly keen to add more authority and composure between the posts, with Robert Sanchez struggling for consistency during the season.

Meanwhile, Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande is another player admired by Alonso.

The highly-rated centre-back fits the Spaniard’s tactical approach due to his athleticism and ability on the ball. Together, the trio would provide Chelsea with a stronger spine and greater balance across the squad.

Joao Pedro could leave Chelsea for Barcelona

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joao Pedro is reportedly considering leaving Chelsea after attracting strong interest from Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian forward is said to be open to a move, despite enjoying a standout season at Stamford Bridge.

Source: YEN.com.gh