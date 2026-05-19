Antoine Semenyo disclosed his former Bournemouth team-mates joked they are planning to “kick” him during his return to the Vitality Stadium

The Ghanaian forward has enjoyed a rapid rise, scoring 10 goals in 25 appearances for Manchester City after joining in January

Semenyo admitted City’s title race clash with Bournemouth is huge and stressed that his side simply need to win

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Antoine Semenyo says he is trying to put emotions aside ahead of his return to AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday, while also revealing that his former team-mates have jokingly warned him of a rough welcome.

Semenyo is preparing for his first return to the Vitality Stadium since joining Manchester City in January, with City needing victory to keep pace in their chase for the Premier League title against Arsenal.

Semenyo Expects Tough Reception From Old Bournemouth Team-Mates Ahead of City Match

Source: Getty Images

The Ghanaian forward was the hero in City’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday, producing a clever flicked finish that sealed a 1-0 victory and earned his second trophy since his £65 million move.

His rise has been remarkable. Just eight years ago, Semenyo was playing in the National League South with Bath City FC.

Now he is deciding matches on football’s biggest stages and has scored 10 goals in 25 appearances during his first four months at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the reunion via Mail Sports, Semenyo admitted he is looking forward to seeing familiar faces again.

“It won't be weird going back,” he said. “It'll be good to see everyone again. And obviously, it's going to be a tough game.”

The winger also disclosed he remains in regular contact with many players at Bournemouth.

“I still speak to them every day. To be honest, they've been giving me a lot of jokes, just like they're going to kick me and this and that, but it'll be good to see them all.”

Bournemouth have also been in outstanding form. Since Semenyo’s second-last appearance for the club in early January, they have gone 15 league matches unbeaten and remain in contention for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Semenyo jokingly suggested he may have been the issue.

“I was the problem!” he joked.

The City forward then switched attention back to the title race.

“Tuesday is obviously very important. We just have to go down there and win.”

Semenyo also reflected on adapting to life at Manchester City.

“Being at City has been surreal. Everything's just happened so quickly.”

“When you come to the team in January, you have to adapt as quick as you can.”

He praised the experience of his new team-mates and believes their winning mentality is helping him develop.

“When you have top pros who have won it all essentially, you just learn a lot and it rubs off on you a little bit.”

“We just have to focus on what we're doing and see what happens by the end of next week.”

The demanding schedule has also tested players physically, but Semenyo insists City are prepared.

“It's still tiring on the body for sure but again we do everything we can to make sure that we recover well and do everything that we need to do when we're back to prepare right.”

“We'll be ready for sure.”

Source: YEN.com.gh