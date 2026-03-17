US President Donald Trump has called out 13 World Cup nations in a furious post on his Truth Social platform.

The 2026 World Cup is due to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico between June and July this summer.

The build-up to the tournament has been disrupted by the US and Israel launching a 'major combat operation' on Iran, which is continuing into its fourth week.

Iran's retaliatory attacks on US and Israel military bases in the Middle East have caused mass airspace closures in the West Region - which has in turn affected Iraq's preparations for their World Cup in terms of travelling to their play-off final in Mexico later this month.

So far, Trump and America's allies have not joined in the war, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer stating on Monday that, while the UK will be 'taking the necessary action to defend ourselves and our allies', they 'will not be drawn into the wider war'.

His Spanish equivalent Pedro Sanchez condemned the war as 'illegal', stating: "We are not going to respond to one illegal act with another. Violence begets more violence."

While France's Emmanuel Macron said the strikes on Iran are 'outside international law'.

Italy's Giorgio Meloni, meanwhile, stated: "Italy is not taking part and does not intend to take part."

Altogether, Trump's NATO allies have refused to involve themselves in the war with Iran, despite the US Preisdent's very public encouragements.

Out of the World Cup nations, Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Spain are all part of NATO.

England and Scotland, meanwhile, are both part of NATO as the United Kingdom.

In a new post on his Truth Social platform, Trump has called out all the NATO allies named above, as well as Japan, South Korea and Australia.

He wrote: "The United States has been informed by most of our NATO "Allies" that they don't want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East.

"I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO ... to be a one way street."

He repeated his claim that the US have 'decimated Iran's Military' that 'their Navy and Air Force is gone', and that 'their Anti-Aircraft and Radar is gone'.

"Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer 'need', or desire, the NATO Countries' assistance - WE NEVER DID!

"Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea. In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!

"Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Source: YEN.com.gh