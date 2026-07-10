A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 flying from Thessaloniki to Memmingen suffered a sudden window failure shortly after takeoff on Friday

A 61-year-old Serbian passenger was partly sucked through the broken window, with his wife and fellow passengers holding him back inside for five minutes

The pilots declared an emergency and returned to Thessaloniki, while authorities launched an investigation into the incident

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A Ryanair flight from Greece became a scene of terror on Friday, July 10, 2026, after a cabin window gave way mid-flight, partially pushing a passenger out of the aircraft before fellow travellers managed to haul him back to safety.

A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 faces a window failure shortly after takeoff, partially pushing a passenger out. Image credit: HuffPost, Moments In The Sky

Source: UGC

Flight FR1879, a Boeing 737-800 operating the Thessaloniki-to-Memmingen route in Germany, experienced the failure shortly after leaving Greek airspace.

Passengers reported hearing a loud bang before the window disintegrated, causing a rapid loss of cabin pressure that triggered the deployment of oxygen masks throughout the aircraft.

Wind almost pushed out elderly flight passenger

The passenger seated next to the failed window, a 61-year-old Serbian national, bore the full brunt of the decompression.

His head and upper body were forced outside the aircraft through the opening. For roughly five minutes, his wife held onto his legs while other passengers rushed over and worked together to drag him back inside the cabin.

The man was taken to AHEPA University Hospital in Thessaloniki, conscious but visibly shaken, where he underwent a CT scan. He sustained friction burns and neck injuries as a result of the ordeal.

A pregnant woman on board was also admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Reports from several outlets, including Euronews, suggested the window may have been struck by debris from one of the plane's engines, though no official determination has been made. An investigation is currently underway to establish the exact cause.

The flight crew declared an emergency and turned the aircraft around, landing safely back in Thessaloniki.

Social media reactions to the Ryanair incident

News of the incident spread rapidly online, drawing a wave of alarmed responses from travellers and aviation followers alike.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

janie1309 said:

"Good old Ryanair 😩."

samy3_bl said:

"This gives me flashbacks about Southwest Airlines flight 1380."

mette. minnea said:

"I just booked my flight with Ryanair😭."

rascalvanruss_ said:

"And this is why you should always wear your seatbelts, even when the seatbelt signs are off. 😅."

marinajendrasic said:

"Not this popping up in my feed 4 days before my Ryanair flight to Thessaloniki with window seats both ways."

Zambia's Vice President Mutale Nalumango and eight others escape injury after a helicopter crash in Nakonde on July 9, 2026. Image credit: The Guardian, iSock/fotostorm

Source: UGC

Zambia Vice President involved in helicopter crash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Zambia's Vice President Mutale Nalumango has survived a helicopter crash that occurred at Nakonde on Wednesday, July 9, 2026, along with eight other people on board.

Ghanaian radio station Asaase 99.5 was among the first outlets to report the incident, as images and footage of the downed aircraft began circulating widely on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh