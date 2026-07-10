GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi expressed gratitude to Shatta Wale during a courtesy visit to his office on July 9, 2026

Shatta Wale and Medikal paid the NDC politician a visit at GoldBod headquarters, prompting the heartfelt tribute

Gyamfi credited Shatta Wale for defending him publicly when he faced intense scrutiny over gifting dollars to Nana Agradaa

GoldBod CEO and NDC politician Sammy Gyamfi has publicly thanked musician Shatta Wale for standing firmly by his side during one of the most turbulent moments of his political career.

Sammy Gyamfi expresses gratitude to Shatta Wale for his unwavering loyalty during the dollar-gifting scandal during a heartfelt July 9 visit with Medikal. Image credit: Hitz360.com, Sammy Gyamfi/FB

Source: UGC

The warm tribute came during a courtesy visit to GoldBod headquarters on July 9, 2026, when Shatta Wale arrived alongside fellow musician Medikal.

A video capturing the moment was shared on Instagram by ghana_naija_tv, and it quickly drew attention online.

Speaking directly to his guests, Gyamfi was candid about what their friendship had meant to him.

"You defended me when I got into trouble for gifting someone money," he said, addressing Shatta Wale.

He went on to praise the bond he shared with the two musicians, describing Shatta Wale's loyalty as a mark of genuine friendship.

Sammy Gyamfi's dollar-gifting controversy

The scandal Gyamfi referenced stems from an incident in which he gifted Nana Agradaa, a controversial Ghanaian spiritualist and television personality, a sum of money in foreign currency during an encounter.

The moment, captured and circulated widely, drew fierce public criticism and triggered a broader conversation about the conduct of government officials handling public funds.

The backlash fell particularly hardly on the NDC, which was in power at the time, with many critics using the incident to question the party's standards of accountability.

Gyamfi found himself at the centre of intense scrutiny, with calls for disciplinary action from various quarters.

The Instagram post below contains a video of Sammy Gyamfi addressing Shatta Wale and Medikal.

Shatta Wale's loyalty acknowledged

Against that difficult backdrop, Gyamfi's acknowledgement of Shatta Wale's support carried notable weight.

While many distanced themselves from the controversy, the musician reportedly spoke out in the politician's defence, a gesture Gyamfi said he had not forgotten.

The visit from Shatta Wale and Medikal appeared to signal a continued and close relationship between the entertainment figures and the GoldBod boss, with the meeting described as cordial and warm throughout.

Source: YEN.com.gh