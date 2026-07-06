Portugal's World Cup campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat to Spain, bringing Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup appearance to a heartbreaking conclusion

iShowSpeed's emotional reaction inside the stadium quickly went viral as fans flooded social media with mixed responses

Ronaldo admitted before the match that it would be his last World Cup but left open the possibility of continuing his international career beyond the tournament

iShowSpeed's emotional reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup has gone viral on social media.

Portugal's World Cup campaign came to an end after a 1-0 defeat to Spain in Monday's Round of 16 clash at Dallas Stadium.

Before the match, Ronaldo had already confirmed that the 2026 World Cup would be the final tournament of his illustrious career.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was denied the fairytale ending he had hoped for as Mikel Merino's late goal secured Spain's place in the quarter-finals, where they will face the winner of the USA versus Belgium tie.

After the final whistle, Ronaldo stood motionless in the middle of the pitch before becoming visibly emotional and breaking down in tears while waving to Portugal supporters.

He then slowly made his way through the stadium tunnel towards the dressing room.

Meanwhile, internet personality iShowSpeed, who was in attendance for the match, also drew widespread attention online.

The content creator, who has long described himself as one of Ronaldo's biggest supporters, appeared visibly emotional as he sank to the floor following Portugal's defeat.

His reaction quickly spread across social media, prompting thousands of comments from football fans.

One fan wrote: "Quick, quick! Now film me pretending to cry!"

Another said: "We are all devastated with Cristiano Ronaldo gone from Portugal and the World Cup."

A third commented: "Hahaha, this guy is the most jinxed person on the planet."

A fourth added: "5 World Cups, 0 knockout goals, 100% tears. This is your king?"

A fifth joked: "Looks like he chose the wrong GOAT."

Ronaldo finishes as Portugal's all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with 11 goals, including three during the 2026 tournament.

The match also marked Roberto Martinez's final game in charge of Portugal, with the Spaniard set to leave his role following the World Cup.

Ronaldo Opens Up About His International Future

Although Ronaldo confirmed before the tournament that this would be his final World Cup, he has not yet announced whether he will retire from international football altogether.

The 41-year-old could still feature at Euro 2028, leaving the door open to continue representing Portugal.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, July 5, Ronaldo said: "Let this be my last World Cup; it is my last World Cup, and I hope tomorrow won't be my last match."

He continued: "I will finish when I choose. You always ask the same question: is this the last one? We will see. I don't want to draw attention to this; the most important thing is to play well tomorrow."

Ronaldo Reflects on His Portugal Career

Ronaldo also insisted he would leave the tournament with no regrets regardless of the outcome.

"I'm going to be perfectly honest, regardless of what happens tomorrow, Cristiano is going to be 1,000 per cent leaving with a clear conscience.

"I have given all I could to football. It's been my passion to play for so many years. I didn't do it out of need; I'm doing well in life. It's about passion. I play for the national team and I love to play football.

"Regardless of what happens tomorrow, I'm not going to exert pressure on myself that I must win.

"You have to enjoy every match at a huge competition like the World Cup. I think I'm not doing so bad. I've scored three goals, others have done better, but I think I'm not doing so bad."

Source: YEN.com.gh