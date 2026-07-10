Bright Kankam Boadu officially confirmed his resignation from Pure FM on Thursday, July 9, 2026, ending nearly six years with the Kumasi-based station

The sports journalist cited the expiration of his contract and a change in ownership at Pure FM as the key factors behind his decision to leave the media house

The veteran broadcaster teased an upcoming move to a new platform spanning radio, television and digital streaming, with familiar team members joining him

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Veteran sports broadcaster Bright Kankam Boadu, widely known as BKB, has put an end to weeks of swirling speculation by officially confirming his resignation from Pure FM in a video posted to his social media platforms on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Sports journalist Bright Kankam Boadu confirms his Pure FM exit on July 9, 2026, drops the reason and hints at what's coming next. Image credit: Bright Kankam Boadu

Source: Facebook

BKB acknowledged that the numerous blog posts circulating online about his departure were accurate, giving credit to the bloggers who had reported the story.

He explained that he spent close to six years at the Kumasi-based radio station, the last five of which he served as a contractor rather than a permanent member of staff.

"I was at Pure FM for almost six years. I was a contractor for five years," he said.

Why Bright Kankam Boadu left Pure FM?

According to the sports journalist, the decision to leave did not come overnight. He and his team spent considerable time weighing their options, keeping the interests of their loyal listeners and viewers at the centre of every conversation.

Ultimately, two converging factors made staying untenable: his contract had expired, and the station was simultaneously going through a change of ownership.

"Eventually, it happened. I decided to resign because the station is going through a change of ownership. But truthfully, I don't have a contract. So if that's the case, then there's no need to be there," he explained.

Bright Kankam Boadu next chapter in broadcasting

Despite the exit, Bright Kankam Boadu was keen to stress that his absence from the airwaves will be short-lived. He shared that he and his team are already preparing to launch a new broadcasting venture, though he declined to name the organisation involved, noting that the official announcement would come directly from the new establishment when they are ready to go public.

What he did confirm is that the new platform will be a significant step up in scale. The team plans to operate across both radio and television, with live streaming rolled out on multiple social media platforms to reach audiences well beyond Ghana's borders.

He also disclosed plans to expand his crew, bringing in new personnel covering social media, production, on-air presentation and football commentary.

Several familiar faces from his current team are set to make the move with him. BKB expressed confidence that the next chapter would allow them to produce even stronger sports content for fans nationwide and internationally, through digital television, satellite television and online platforms.

He signed off his message on a warm note, thanking supporters for their loyalty throughout his time at Pure FM.

"Thank you very much and as always, God be with us all," he said.

Watch BKB confirm his Pure FM resignation and share details about his next move below:

Reactions to Bright Kankam's Pure FM resignation

@Evan wrote:

"I respect people who do this. Address issues head-on and leave no room for speculation"

@Francis Adu said:

"Everywhere you go...we are following you"

@John commented:

"So the team has split if u said they have signed a new contract with other companies. Please open up properly to your viewers.Thanks"

Kojo Dickson's resigns as Angel FM's manager

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kojo Dickson resigned as General Manager of Angel FM/TV, marking the end of his tenure at Dr Kwaku Oteng's media house amid growing speculation about his absence.

His departure follows a series of exits from the Angel Broadcasting Network, raising concerns about the organisation's future and stability in the media landscape.

Source: YEN.com.gh