Nollywood actor Ikechukwu Nweke received a colon cancer diagnosis, with colleagues announcing the news in a video circulating on Friday, July 10, 2026

Ikechukwu Nweke's fellow actors appealed to the public for financial support to help cover the cost of his medical treatment, describing the urgency of the situation

The diagnosis arrived weeks after Nollywood mourned actor Alexx Ekubo, who died in May 2026 following a battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer

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Nollywood is facing yet another health crisis after actor Ikechukwu Nweke was diagnosed with colon cancer, with his colleagues stepping forward to appeal for public donations to fund his treatment.

Nollywood actor Ikechukwu Nweke is diagnosed with cancer, colleagues appeal for support. Image credit: Nollystar, Gistlover

Source: Facebook

The news broke on Friday, July 10, 2026, through a video shared on social media in which members of the Nigerian film community revealed Nweke's condition.

In the clip, his fellow actors described the urgency of the situation and called on fans, well-wishers and Nigerians at large to contribute financially to help save his life. While specific details about the stage of his illness have not been made public, those close to him say treatment costs are pressing and immediate.

The timing of Nweke's diagnosis has hit the industry particularly hard. Just weeks earlier, in May 2026, Nollywood lost one of its most recognisable faces when Alexx Ekubo passed away after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

His family's announcement came as a shock to fans across Africa, many of whom were unaware of how serious his condition had become. The outpouring of tributes that followed reflected just how deeply he was loved within the industry and beyond.

With Nweke now facing his own cancer battle, many have described the latest development as another devastating blow for Nollywood in a short space of time.

What Is Colon Cancer?

Colon cancer, also referred to as colorectal cancer, originates in the large intestine and can become life-threatening when not caught early.

Medical experts recommend regular screenings, particularly for those with persistent symptoms such as changes in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, abdominal discomfort or blood in the stool.

The back-to-back health crises in the Nollywood movie industry have reignited conversations within the Nigerian creative community.

Messages of support and prayers for Nweke's recovery have continued to pour in across social media since the video circulated, with the broader Nollywood community rallying around him as he begins what is expected to be a difficult road ahead.

The Instagram post announcing Ikechukwu Nweke's illness is below:

Reactions to Ikechukwu Nweke's cancer diagnosis

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments after news of Ikechukwu Nweke's cancer emerged.

@Rita Daberechi:

"Divine intervention, Lord 🙏"

@Unung Pretty:

"Quick recovery, dear"

@Queen Modesta:

"God is healing up your life in Jesus, amen 🙏"

@Nkoli Uhara:

"Quick recovery, Amen"

@Elemma Emmanuella:

"Best thing is flying him outside....to get the proper treatment"

Nollywood veteran Benedict Johnson battles disease

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Nollywood veteran Benedict Johnson got hospitalised due to a dangerous condition and required surgery, as confirmed by the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

The outpouring of support for Johnson's recovery reflects his significant impact on the Nigerian film industry and the deep concern of his fans and colleagues.

Source: YEN.com.gh