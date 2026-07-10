Ghanaian internet personality Abu Trica was extradited to face money laundering charges in the United States

The US Department of Justice indicated the potential jail term Abu Trica could serve if found guilty of the charges levelled against him

Legal experts suggest he'll be held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre due to his case's significance

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Frederick Kumi, a Ghanaian internet personality popularly known as Abu Trica, could serve over a decade of jail time in the US if he is found guilty of the money laundering charges levelled against him.

Reports suggest that Abu Trica was extradited to the United States of America on Thursday, July 9, 2026, aboard Delta Air Lines flight 157, to face wire fraud charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice indicates that Abu Trica could face up to 20 years in jail if convicted. Photo credit: Abu Trica/Instagram & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a post on X, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lawyer for Abu Trica, shared the exact time the flight left Ghana.

"Mr Frederick Kumi was removed from this jurisdiction earlier today, aboard Delta Air Lines flight 157, an aircraft that departed at sixteen minutes past nine o'clock."

A photo on social media showed Abu Trica boarding the flight alongside FBI officials. Another photo and video also showed Abu Trica disembarking from the flight after they arrived at JFK.

Even though it is not public knowledge yet where he is being kept, Ghanaian lawyer Ralph Agyapong said Abu Trica is likely to be taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn.

“Abu Trica will be sent to the Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC) in Brooklyn because of how much he stressed the FBI. That’s the same prison where Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was held and where former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is being detained.”

Possible jail term for Abu Trica

According to an American news anchor, Larry Miller, someone at the Department of Justice told him that Abu Trica would appear before a federal judge on Friday, June 10, 2026.

"The Department of Justice told me that Frederick Kumi, better known to many online as Abu Trica, will be arraigned on Friday, July 10. Kumi has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and a forfeiture specification."

He added that if he is convicted, Abu Trica would serve up to 20 years in jail.

"If convicted could face up to 20 years behind bars."

Watch the X video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh