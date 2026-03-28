Otto Addo explained that Caleb Yirenkyi is being used at right-back because Ghana currently lacks enough reliable options in that position

Despite growing calls for Yirenkyi to return to his natural midfield role, the Black Stars technical team has maintained its stance on deploying him in defence

Addo emphasized that while Ghana has plenty of midfielders, the imbalance in squad options on the right side of defence is the main reason behind the tactical decision

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Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has defended his decision to deploy Caleb Yirenkyi as a right-back defender in the national team.

According to Addo, the player continues to operate on the right side of Ghana’s defense due to a lack of options in that position.

Otto Addo explains why he played Caleb Yirenkyi at right-back

Source: Getty Images

Despite repeated calls for the youngster to be used in his natural midfield role, the Black Stars technical team has stuck with their decision.

Yirenkyi struggled defensively during Ghana’s 5–1 defeat to Austria on Friday evening, but Addo was quick to justify why he has been kept in that role.

“At his club, he has played as a defensive midfielder. We are having problems in that position [right-back],” Addo explained after the match.

“Caleb stepped into that role. We have many midfielders, but our issue is on that side. Now we are happy to have Marvin—he’s new to the system, so we have to assess him.

“At the moment, we didn’t have enough options on the right side, while we have plenty in midfield… that is why he [Yirenkyi] mostly plays there.”

Addo will be hoping Ghana can bounce back when they face Germany in three days.

How Austria thrashed Ghana 5-1

Ghana began brightly, moving the ball well and showing early promise. However, their momentum was disrupted when Austria were awarded a penalty after Kevin Danso’s header struck Adjetey’s hand.

Marcel Sabitzer converted from the spot to give the hosts the lead. Despite conceding, the Black Stars responded with improved play but lacked cutting edge in the final third.

Prince Adu Kwabena found space behind the defense on a few occasions but failed to trouble the goalkeeper, while Semenyo missed a clear chance by firing over the bar.

Ati-Zigi then made an important save late in the first half to keep the score at 1-0 going into the break.

Austria took control early in the second half, doubling their lead through Michael Gregoritsch before Stefan Posch added a third shortly after. Ghana pushed forward in search of a response, with Fatawu Issahaku going close after an impressive solo run.

Debuts were handed to Patric Pfeiffer and Marvin Senaya, but Austria continued to dominate. Jordan Ayew pulled one back in the 76th minute with a fine finish from Ibrahim Sulemana’s assist.

However, Carney Chukwuemeka quickly restored Austria’s advantage, and a late goal sealed a comprehensive 5-1 victory for Ralf Rangnick’s side.

Ghana's World Cup journey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh revisited the journey of the Ghana national football team at the FIFA World Cup, reflecting on their path from 2006 to the present.

The highlights are unforgettable victories, painful heartbreaks, and the key lessons learned ahead of the tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Source: YEN.com.gh