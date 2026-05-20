Haaland Fires Warning to Arsenal as Guardiola Reflects Differently on Man City’s Season
- Erling Haaland urged Manchester City to respond with anger and urgency after losing the Premier League title to Arsenal
- Pep Guardiola took a more reflective approach as Arsenal clinched their first league title in 22 years
- Haaland delivered a strong warning to the Gunners ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign
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Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and manager Pep Guardiola have reportedly taken contrasting views following their side’s failure to retain the Premier League title.
Arsenal clinched the 2025/26 Premier League title after City were held to a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
While Guardiola urged perspective and pride in his team’s efforts throughout a demanding campaign, Haaland delivered a far more emotional response, insisting the squad should feel anger and use the setback as motivation moving forward.
Haaland and Guardiola react differently
The result confirmed Arsenal as champions after another tight title race between the two clubs.
Speaking after the draw as quoted by Football London, Guardiola praised Arsenal for their achievement and highlighted the challenges City faced across the season, including injuries and fixture difficulties.
He stressed that his players had remained competitive throughout and refused to give up despite various setbacks.
Haaland, however, took a different tone, telling City Studios that the squad must channel disappointment into determination.
He admitted the season was not good enough by their standards and urged everyone at the club to respond with intensity next year.
The Norwegian striker emphasised the need to “feel a fire inside” as City aim to reclaim their Premier League crown.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh