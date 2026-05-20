Erling Haaland urged Manchester City to respond with anger and urgency after losing the Premier League title to Arsenal

Pep Guardiola took a more reflective approach as Arsenal clinched their first league title in 22 years

Haaland delivered a strong warning to the Gunners ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign

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Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and manager Pep Guardiola have reportedly taken contrasting views following their side’s failure to retain the Premier League title.

Arsenal clinched the 2025/26 Premier League title after City were held to a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola react differently to Arsenal's Premier League title win. Image credit: John Walton/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

While Guardiola urged perspective and pride in his team’s efforts throughout a demanding campaign, Haaland delivered a far more emotional response, insisting the squad should feel anger and use the setback as motivation moving forward.

Haaland and Guardiola react differently

The result confirmed Arsenal as champions after another tight title race between the two clubs.

Speaking after the draw as quoted by Football London, Guardiola praised Arsenal for their achievement and highlighted the challenges City faced across the season, including injuries and fixture difficulties.

He stressed that his players had remained competitive throughout and refused to give up despite various setbacks.

Haaland, however, took a different tone, telling City Studios that the squad must channel disappointment into determination.

He admitted the season was not good enough by their standards and urged everyone at the club to respond with intensity next year.

The Norwegian striker emphasised the need to “feel a fire inside” as City aim to reclaim their Premier League crown.

Source: YEN.com.gh