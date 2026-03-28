Pressure continues to mount around the Black Stars’ technical direction, with questions intensifying over the future of Otto Addo

Although the Ghana Football Association has stood firmly behind him, concerns deepened following the 5-1 friendly defeat to Austria

YEN.com.gh takes a look at five possible candidates who could step in should the GFA decide to crack the whip on the German-trained tactician

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Doubts about Otto Addo’s tactical direction grew louder after Ghana’s heavy loss to Austria, a performance that left the Black Stars outplayed in every department.

They were second best from start to finish, raising fresh concerns about whether the current technical setup can compete with elite opposition at the World Cup.

Otto Addo Under Pressure: 5 Possible Managers Who Could Replace Black Stars Coach

Source: Getty Images

With Germany up next, the pressure is only intensifying. Another poor result could further cloud Addo’s future, even if a managerial change at this stage appears unlikely. Still, in football, situations can change quickly.

YEN.com.gh sports editor Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe takes a look at five potential candidates who could step in if the Ghana Football Association decides to act.

Five possible replacements for Otto Addo explained

5. Winfried Schäfer – experience and continuity

Winfried Schäfer may not excite many fans, largely due to his age and time away from frontline coaching, but he offers something valuable.

The 76-year-old has deep knowledge of African football and understands how to manage within structured systems. His time with Cameroon showed his ability to handle the unique demands of the continent.

He is already part of the Black Stars setup as technical director, which makes him a low-risk, short-term option if stability becomes the priority.

4. Kwesi Appiah – the familiar route

The idea of bringing back Kwesi Appiah fits perfectly with the Sankofa principle, going back for what worked.

Appiah knows the terrain, the expectations, and the pressures that come with leading the Black Stars. He would not need time to settle.

However, there is a major obstacle. He is currently building a strong project with Sudan, guiding them to AFCON qualification and making a statement on the continental stage. Convincing him to walk away from that progress will not be easy.

3. Tom Saintfiet – proven African operator

Tom Saintfiet has long shown interest in the Ghana job and understands African football inside out.

He has managed multiple national teams across the continent, including Gambia, and built a reputation for discipline and organisation.

His approach is practical rather than flashy, but that could suit a Ghana side in need of structure and balance. He is the kind of coach who can steady the ship quickly.

2. Kim Lars Björkgren – the bold, modern option

Kim Lars Björkgren represents a different direction. The Swedish coach is not widely known in the men’s game in Africa, but his work with the Black Queens has been impressive.

He led them to a third-place finish at the last WAFCON, showing strong tactical awareness and player management.

His philosophy leans towards modern football ideas and long-term development. The question is whether Ghana would be ready to make such a bold switch and what impact it would have on the women’s team.

1. Hervé Renard – the dream appointment

If Ghana is looking for a statement hire, Hervé Renard stands out.

The French coach has a strong record in African football and is known for building disciplined, competitive teams. He has delivered success at major tournaments and thrives under pressure.

The challenge is availability. He is currently in charge of Saudi Arabia and well positioned financially. However, recent results have put him under scrutiny, and if that situation changes, Ghana could have an opening to land a coach many fans admire.

For now, Otto Addo remains in charge. But with results under the spotlight, the conversation around his future is only getting louder.

Austria coach defends Otto Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ralf Rangnick defended Otto Addo after Ghana’s 5–1 friendly defeat, insisting the result was not solely the coach’s fault.

The heavy loss has since sparked widespread backlash, with fans calling for Addo’s dismissal over his team selection and in-game decisions.

Source: YEN.com.gh