Ernest Poku has not committed internationally, with Ghana, Netherlands, and Germany all still in contention

The Bayer Leverkusen forward is waiting for official contact from football authorities before making a final decision

Poku expressed frustration over unofficial approaches, especially from individuals claiming links to the Ghana Football Association

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Ernest Poku, a forward for Bayer Leverkusen, has revealed that he is yet to commit to any national team, with Ghana, Netherlands, and Germany all still in contention for his international allegiance.

The 22-year-old attacker, who previously represented the Netherlands at youth level, said he is in no hurry to make a final decision, particularly as he is still waiting for official communication from the respective football associations.

Ernest Poku undecided on international future amid interest from Ghana and Netherlands

Source: Getty Images

“Netherlands, Ghana and Germany are also options, but I haven’t heard from all three yet. I can only wait…” he said, as quoted by Sportnieuws.nl.

Poku has been attracting attention across Europe following his €12 million move from AZ Alkmaar last summer. Since arriving in Germany, he has impressed in the Bundesliga, registering five goals and seven assists this season.

Despite keeping his options open, Poku voiced frustration over informal approaches—especially from individuals claiming to be connected to the Ghana Football Association.

“I did hear some things from Ghana, but that’s fifteen people who message me and say they work there. In the end, you don’t know what to believe. I have indicated that they should not communicate with me. If so, I’ll hear it from my agent,” he said.

Although he has strong ties to Ghana and can speak Twi, Poku is taking a careful and measured approach, leaving his international future undecided while he waits for official contact through the proper channels and the right moment to make his choice.

Ernest Poku celebrates Leverkusen's goal against FC Heidenheim. Photo by Jörg Schüler

Source: Getty Images

On August 12, 2025, Poku joined Leverkusen for a reported €10 million with an extra €2 million in add-ons. He committed to a five-year contract that expires in June 2030.

This year, he has contributed to 11 goals – five goals and six assists in 25 appearances while operating mainly as a right winger.

Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah, who scored against Fulham in the Premier League, remain potential additions as well, with both players linked to future involvement.

Black Stars warned about dual nationals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian prophet has warned that the Black Stars may face major problems at the 2026 FIFA World Cup if dual nationals are drafted into the current setup.

He believes Ghana’s success at the tournament depends on keeping the existing team, a message that has been widely shared on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh