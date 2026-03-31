Ghana Football Association has sacked Otto Addo following back-to-back defeats to Germany and Austria

The decision was taken after an emergency meeting involving the FA, Sports Ministry, and the coach after the Stuttgart loss

Ghana will soon announce a new technical direction ahead of friendlies against Mexico and Wales before the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the dismissal of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.

The decision comes just hours after Ghana suffered a 2–1 defeat to Germany in their second international friendly in March. Prior to that loss in Stuttgart, the Black Stars had also been heavily beaten 5–1 by Austria in a friendly on Friday, March 27.

Otto Addo sacked as Black Stars coach 72 days to world cup

Source: Getty Images

Following the match in Stuttgart, an emergency meeting was held involving the FA, the Sports Ministry, and the coach, which ultimately led to the decision regarding his future.

In an official statement released on Tuesday morning, the GFA said:

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has parted ways with the Head Coach of the senior men’s national team (Black Stars), Otto Addo, effective immediately.”

The statement continued:

“The Association wishes to thank Otto Addo sincerely for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

The GFA also indicated that a new technical direction for the Black Stars will be announced in due course.

Ghana are scheduled to face Mexico and Wales in May as part of their final preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in North America in June and July.

Source: YEN.com.gh