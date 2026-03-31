Otto Addo has reportedly been relieved of his duties as Black Stars head coach following back-to-back defeats against Austria and Germany

The 50-year-old, who guided Ghana to qualification for the 2026 World Cup, was reportedly informed of the decision at the hotel in Stuttgart

The Ghana Football Association is now actively searching for a replacement, with just two months remaining before the start of the tournament

Otto Addo’s time as Black Stars head coach has come to an abrupt end, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) dismissing him just 72 days before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The decision follows back-to-back defeats to Austria and Germany, results that left the GFA with little choice but to act.

Ghana was hammered 5-1 by Austria on March 27, their heaviest loss in two decades, before a spirited but ultimately unsuccessful 2-1 defeat to Germany three days later proved decisive.

The GFA sacks Otto Addo as head coach of the Black Stars with two months left to the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

GFA sacks Otto Addo as Ghana coach

In a statement released shortly after the Germany game, the GFA confirmed the decision:

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has parted ways with the Head Coach of the senior men’s national team (Black Stars), Otto Addo effective immediately.

"The Association wishes to thank Otto Addo sincerely for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

"The Ghana Football Association will communicate the new technical direction of the Black Stars in due course."

The warning signs had been there for some time.

Ghana failed to win a single game during the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, drawing three and losing three in a group that included Angola, Niger and Sudan.

While Addo steadied the ship by guiding Ghana to consecutive World Cup qualifications, performances on the pitch remained inconsistent.

The recent friendly results against the European nations only deepened concerns about the team’s readiness for the global stage.

Across his second spell in charge, Addo oversaw 22 matches, winning eight, drawing five and losing nine.

His side scored 35 goals but conceded 28, leaving him with a win rate of 36.4%, according to Transfermarkt.

For a team aiming to compete at the World Cup, it was not convincing enough.

Otto Addo's win rate as Black Stars coach in his second spell stands at 36.4%. Photo by Emilee Chinn - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Otto Addo’s reaction after Black Stars sack

According to UK-based Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman, the final call was made after a high-level meeting involving the GFA Executive Council at the team hotel in Stuttgart.

Addo was informed of the decision shortly after and is said to have accepted it calmly.

Osman reported that the 50-year-old 'took it well' and responded with a simple 'thank you' before returning to his room.

Watch Rahman's breakdown of Otto Addo's reaction on X:

His exit brings an end to a tenure that promised much but ultimately fell short.

Expectations were high following his reappointment, but results and performances failed to match the ambition.

With the World Cup fast approaching, attention now turns to who takes over and how quickly Ghana can regroup.

5 coaches who could replace Otto Addo

YEN.com.gh previously highlighted five possible candidates who could replace Otto Addo as the new Black Stars coach.

With the GFA making the change, the list included Kwesi Appiah, Winfried Schäfer, Kim Lars Björkgren, and two others.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh