A poignant throwback interview featuring the late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo Baah has resurfaced online, drawing tears from fans across the continent

In the vintage footage, which went viral hours after her husband, Eugene "Choirmaster" Baah (of Praye fame), announced her sudden death, Beverly spoke openly about a pattern of cancer within her lineage

Fans are pointing to her recent low haircut and the emotional interview as a painful indicator of a quiet, brave health battle she might have been fighting behind closed doors

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The grief gripping the Ghanaian creative arts space has taken a profoundly sombre turn as netizens look back at the private anxieties of one of the screen's most vibrant personalities.

A chilling throwback interview of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo Baah resurfaces, expressing her fear of losing her life to cancer. Image credit: Beverly_Afaglo/Instagram

Source: UGC

With colleagues and movie lovers still struggling to process the sudden death of the 42-year-old mother of two, just four days shy of her 43rd birthday, the unearthing of a historic interview has injected a wave of raw emotion into the collective mourning.

"We are scared" - Beverly Afaglo

In the resurfaced clip, originally granted to Joy News during an awareness campaign, a visibly passionate and vulnerable Beverly did not hold back about the silent threat looming over her household.

She detailed how her beloved father and her sister had both been tragically snatched away by the disease, a devastating reality that left her deeply aware of her own genetic makeup.

"My life is at risk because now I can confirm that it's in my blood, my genes," Beverly shared emotionally in the vintage footage.

"We are scared. I think we need to be very serious about cancer and its education in this country."

For fans reviewing the clip on Sunday morning, her words felt like a heavy, prophetic window into her reality.

Many observers noted that her decision to rock a clean, low haircut in recent times, which fans initially celebrated as a bold fashion statement, now carries a poignant weight, leading many to believe she was gracefully navigating treatment away from public pity and media intrusion.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Choimaster annouces the death of wife, Beverly

Choirmaster, who broke the news to his "Choiristers" on Instagram, described the day as a completely dark one for his household, promising to protect and continue all the commercial and creative projects they had built together over their decade-long marriage.

The revelation has transformed the public conversation from shock to a massive, reflective discourse on the critical importance of early oncology testing, genetic screening, and health funding within the West African creative sector.

Read the details in the Instagram post below.

Reactions to Beverly Afaglo's speaking about cancer

The resurfaced video has triggered an outpouring of prayers, heartbreak, and profound reflection across digital platforms:

@whats_up_gh pointed out a touching detail:

"The low haircut? It all makes complete sense now. She was fighting a silent war without complaining or begging for clout online. Aww, Bev, you were incredibly brave 😢. Rest well."

@zesty_fragrance wrote with deep emotion:

"May what we secretly fear the most never come to us or our households 🙏🏽. This video is so chilling to watch now that she is actually gone. Rest well, beautiful queen 😢."

@giftyboateng725 prayed:

"God, please have mercy on us, Jesus 😢😢🙌. This is just too heavy to digest on a Sunday morning. Rest well, big sister, you fought your race beautifully."

@amayeblessed reacted in total denial:

"Noooooooo 😢😢😢😢. I am completely shattered reading this text and watching this old clip. I still can't believe Beverly is gone. Ghollywood has lost a pure gem."

@onlyurss2 added simply in Twi:

"Aww, Awurade (Oh Lord) 💔💔💔💔. Comfort the little girls she left behind."

Source: YEN.com.gh