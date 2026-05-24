Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, the founder and leader of Reign House Chapel, foretold the death of actress Beverly Afaglo months before her passing

The man of God's prophecy surfaced after Beverly Afaglo's husband, Choirmaster, announced her demise online with a heartfelt tribute

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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Founder and overseer of Reign House Chapel in Accra, Eric Boahen Uche, prophesied about the death of a Ghanaian actress a few months before the demise of Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo.

Beverly Afaglo's husband and music star, Choirmaster of Praye fame, confirmed the demise of his partner. Choirmaster's unfiltered grief sent shockwaves across social media timelines.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche foretells the death of Beverly Afaglo before it happened. Photo credit: @beverly_afaglo & @propheteric_boahen_official

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, Choirmaster said he was heartbroken as he wrote a tribute to his wife.

"My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife, Beverly Afaglo!!!"

"It would have been just like four more days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so He called you. You were my strength, my happiness, and the reason my life felt complete. Every moment with you was a blessing I will cherish forever. Sleep well, my babe."

Prophecy about the death of actress

In a video that surfaced after Beverly Afaglo's passing, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche was heard calling for prayers for actresses in Ghana.

The Man of God indicated that he saw a Ghanaian actress whose name begins with 'B' had passed away. He added that several actors paid tribute to her on social media.

"Ghanaian actresses pray for one of your actresses who is about to go out of this earth. The lady is saying bye to Ghana and to the world. The first letter of her name is 'B.' That person is about to go."

"Someone has handed her over to 17 shrines and gods. They have also placed her picture under a big tree. She has a few weeks and months for her soul to leave this earth. I see several Ghanaian actors mourning her on social media. Her pictures have flooded the space. She needs prayers," Prophet Eric Boahen Uche added.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to prophecy about Beverly Afaglo

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @tinanewsgh on Facebook. Read them below:

Jonathan Osei Boakye said:

"Death is an appointment we'll all encounter, so why should I praise a Prophet for prophesying about it? My Bible tells me it's appointed unto man once to die and after that judgment. So is it strange or somebody taking credit for someone's death?"

Armah Theodore wrote:

"Just stop unnecessary things. If one is sick of any illness, the possibility is for the person to heal or die; stop using those things to mean God talk to you. You may either know of the person's sickness."

Vincent Yevuyibor said:

"Why does this thing happen that when someone dies, others see it as an opportunity to let others know that they are powerful?"

Sharon Appiah wrote:

"My question is, why is it that Ghana pastors can't see good things about this country but always bad things, hmmmm our mentality slows down our progress, Ghana pastors hmmmmmmm, God have mercy on us 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Jemima Gidiglo said:

"Why didn't you pray to avert this misfortune?"

Manye Korkor wrote:

"Prophet, you could have done something about it to redeem her soul."

Source: YEN.com.gh