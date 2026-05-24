Music executive and corporate visionary Opoku Sanaa has officially been confirmed as the husband of award-winning television broadcaster Anita Akuffo

In a deeply emotional video, the groom is seen passionately reading his vows before a gathering of family and friends

The atmosphere completely shifted when the confident groom broke down in tears mid-delivery, prompting a radiant Anita to step forward and hold him closely in a viral moment of pure affection

The beautiful puzzle of Anita Akuffo's highly guarded, secret romance has finally come together in the most breathtaking and emotionally raw manner imaginable.

Groom Opoku Sanaa tears up while reading his vows to his wife, award-winning broadcaster Anita Akufo, during their private engagement ceremony. Image credit: Ani_ita1/Instagram, mr_frimpong22/X

Source: UGC

Following their surprise engagement teaser that set digital timelines on fire earlier in the week, fresh footage from the ultra-exclusive ceremony has unveiled the deep spiritual and emotional foundation binding the celebrity couple.

"I'll protect your heart"- Sanaa tells Anita

Opoku Sanaa, a highly respected and confident figure within the premium creative and corporate arts space, stepped up to the microphone to read his love letter and vows to his bride.

However, as he began diving into the spiritual purpose behind their union, his signature confidence gave way to overwhelming emotion.

Sanaa visibly choked up, his voice trembling before he completely burst into tears. Anita immediately stood up and walked over to embrace and console her husband as he wiped away his tears to finish his declarations.

His profound, poetic vows read:

"I will keep choosing you. I will protect your heart. I will honour you. I will build with you and build for you. I will grow with you and grow for you. This is significantly bigger than a routine engagement; this is purpose, this is a covenant, this is a legacy. And if I am forced to do life all over again, I will still choose you."

The raw display of masculinity, vulnerability, and intentionality has sent a wave of admiration across the country, with many praising the groom for setting a beautiful standard for modern Ghanaian relationships.

Watch the video in the X post below.

Reactions to Sanaa's vows to Anita Akufo

The heartwarming footage has triggered an absolute flood of emotional, supportive, and humorous commentary across digital platforms:

@emmlagyei6 shared a deep perspective on modern marriage:

"God bless this beautiful union! As the elders always say, please marry your friend. Marry someone you can be completely vulnerable with and be 100% sure that your tears will never be weaponised against you in the future. This is so beautiful to watch."

@Acooxi celebrated the perfect timing:

"Everyone absolutely deserves a pure love like this 🥰. The elegance is unmatched... congratulations to Anita and Opoku Sanaa! What an incredibly beautiful and positive way to bring the month of May to a close."

@elvis_ananze pointed out a hilarious detail from the background:

"The wedding DJ is extremely funny ooo! 😂 As soon as the man started crying and shaking, the DJ immediately blended the background sound into the local gospel song 'Ayeyi' (Praises). A typical Ghanaian wedding will always give you cruise!"

@Maysr7os commented on his delivery:

"Awwww, he speaks so incredibly well and with so much depth. You can tell every single word came straight from his soul, not just a copied internet template. Anita really found a good man."

@am_iphlix added:

"Aww, this is just too adorable to watch on a Sunday afternoon 🥰 🫂❤️. True love still exists, you just have to keep it private until it's permanent."

Source: YEN.com.gh