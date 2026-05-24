A Ghanaian pilgrim died during Tawaf in Mecca at age 53, according to the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana

The pilgrim's death was deemed a spiritual blessing by the Pilgrims Affairs Office

Islamic tradition honours pilgrims who pass away while in worship

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The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana has confirmed the death of a Ghanaian prospective pilgrim in Mecca.

Releasing his identity, the office said Musah Sidi, aged 53, collapsed while performing the sacred ritual of Tawaf at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. and passed away shortly afterwards.

The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana says Musah Sidi died during religious rites in Mecca. Credit: Awad Awad/Fayez Nureldine

Source: Getty Images

According to the office, the Sidi collapsed at the Haram during Tawaf, the ritualistic act of walking in a circular path around the Kaaba – a central rite of the Hajj pilgrimage.

He died shortly after the incident, according to a statement on Facebook.

The office called the death during the Tawaf a profound blessing and a sign of a beautiful ending for a blessed Muslim.

"In Islamic tradition, a pilgrim who dies in a state of worship and in Ihram is promised immense spiritual honour in the hereafter."

Recent Ghanaian death in Mecca

A 68-year-old Ghanaian woman also died in Mecca but was not part of a delegation from Ghana.

The Ghana Hajj Board said one Zulfawu Isahaku was not part of the registered Ghanaian pilgrims performing this year’s Hajj.

“The Ghana Hajj Board wishes to state that the reported death of a Ghanaian lady, Zulfawu Isahaku, is something the Board, like others, read about in a section of the media."

Zulfawu reportedly travelled during the Umrah season on a visitor visa, with the intention of remaining in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

Saudi regulations strictly prohibit performing Hajj on tourist visas, and unofficial pilgrims often face severe hardships

She reportedly went through difficult circumstances during her stay, which led to a deterioration in her medical condition, resulting in her death.

The Hajj pilgrimage is known to be physically taxing in average years, with worshipers having to contend with high temperatures that can reach 42 degrees Celsius.

About the Hajj pilgrimage

The Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, and Muslims who have the financial wherewithal are obligated to make this journey at least once in their lifetime.

The Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia

Source: Getty Images

The Hajj usually takes place during Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar, typically in June or July. Every year, the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana organises trips for Ghanaian pilgrims to embark on the Hajj to Mecca.

The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana has, over the years, warned Ghanaian pilgrims against embarking on the journey through unapproved means, but the situation keeps occurring annually.

Eight Ghanaians die in Mecca

In 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that six more Ghanaians died in Mecca during the Hajj rituals as a result of a severe heatwave sweeping through the country, raising the death toll among pilgrims to eight.

The spokesperson of the Ghana Hajj Board noted that initial reports had suggested 13 deaths, but Saudi authorities are still identifying and verifying bodies.

Source: YEN.com.gh