Cristiano Ronaldo maintained elite performance into his 40s, with his longevity driven by strict discipline and lifestyle choices

He followed a highly controlled diet, cutting out milk entirely and avoiding soft drinks to stay in peak physical condition

The Portugal national football team star relied on clean meals such as chicken, fish, vegetables, and nutrient-rich foods to sustain his career

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Cristiano Ronaldo continues to strengthen his case as one of the greatest athletes of all time, maintaining elite performance levels despite being in his 40s.

The Al-Nassr FC forward has enjoyed a remarkable career across multiple top clubs, including Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus FC, as well as with the Portugal national football team.

Cristiano Ronaldo cuts one drink from his diet to maintain his ripped physique

Source: Getty Images

With his goal tally rapidly approaching the historic 1,000 mark, his longevity remains one of the most talked-about aspects of his career.

A key factor behind Ronaldo’s sustained excellence is his exceptional physique, which continues to attract global admiration.

His strict fitness regime and disciplined lifestyle have been widely documented, but new insight from his former private chef, Giorgio Barone, has shed light on a lesser-known aspect of his diet, his complete avoidance of milk.

Cristiano Ronaldo banned drink from his diet

According to Barone, Ronaldo deliberately removed milk from his daily nutrition plan because he believes it is not a natural part of an adult human diet.

The chef argued that humans are unique in continuing to consume milk beyond infancy, unlike other animals.

In his view, while breastfeeding is essential early in life, continuing to drink milk later on goes against natural biological patterns. This philosophy became one of the guiding principles in Ronaldo’s carefully controlled diet.

"No milk," Giorgio Barone told covers.com.

"Humans are the only animals that drink the milk of other animals. No other animal drinks milk after three months. Calves don't drink milk after the age of three months. Animals don't drink the milk of other animals.

"It does not exist in nature. Only human beings continue to drink milk up to 30, 40, 50, and 60 years, and in my view, it is wrong. We breastfeed from our mothers, like dogs, wolves, cows, and donkeys. It is normal. After infancy, it is not normal. It is against nature."

Why Ronaldo doesn't take soft drinks

Ronaldo’s attention to detail extends far beyond his eating habits. His professionalism and discipline have consistently been praised by teammates, coaches, and fitness experts throughout his career.

One of the most notable public examples came during UEFA Euro 2020, when he removed bottles of Coca-Cola from a press conference table and encouraged people to choose water instead. T

he moment quickly went viral and reinforced his reputation for maintaining strict control over what he consumes.

Barone also revealed more about Ronaldo’s typical meals, noting that the Portuguese star enjoys nutrient-rich foods such as liver, alongside a balanced intake of chicken, fish, and vegetables.

These meals are designed to support muscle recovery, energy levels, and overall health, allowing him to continue competing at the highest level.

Source: YEN.com.gh