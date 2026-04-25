Kylian Mbappé suffered a suspected hamstring issue after asking to be substituted during Real Madrid’s draw with Real Betis

Early reports indicated a left hamstring overload, putting him at risk of missing key matches including the upcoming Clásico

The injury raised major concerns for the France national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Kylian Mbappé has emerged as a fresh injury concern ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being forced off during Real Madrid’s latest match.

With the European club season nearing its conclusion, attention is already shifting toward this summer’s tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Fresh Kylian Mbappé injury update raises doubts ahead of World Cup

Source: Getty Images

The competition is set to kick off on June 11, with Mexico hosting South Africa in the opening fixture, and the world’s biggest stars are expected to feature on football’s grandest stage.

However, injuries are beginning to cast a shadow over the tournament. Several high-profile players have already been ruled out, while Lamine Yamal has also recently emerged as a concern following his setback. Now, Mbappé’s situation has added further uncertainty.

The French forward, who has been in sensational form with 41 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions this season, asked to be substituted late in Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Real Betis.

The incident occurred during his 100th appearance for the club, raising immediate fears of a potential hamstring injury.

Kylian Mbappe's injury update

Early reports suggested the issue could be a strain, and Spanish journalist José Luis Sánchez later indicated that Mbappé had suffered an overload in the hamstring of his left leg.

In the 81st minute, the 27-year-old walked straight past the bench and headed directly down the tunnel, with Gonzalo García coming on as his replacement.

Shortly after Mbappé’s exit, former Arsenal defender Héctor Bellerín scored a dramatic 94th-minute equaliser to secure a draw for Betis.

The result left Real Madrid eight points behind rivals Barcelona, who were set to face Getafe in their next fixture.

While the full extent of Mbappé’s injury is still unclear, he is expected to miss Madrid’s upcoming clash against RCD Espanyol on May 3 and could also be sidelined for the highly anticipated Clásico against Barcelona the following week.

Beyond club football, the situation is a major concern for France national football team supporters. Mbappé remains a central figure in Didier Deschamps’ squad, and any prolonged absence could significantly impact their chances of reclaiming the World Cup title.

Who will France play at the World Cup?

France have been drawn into Group I, where they will open their campaign against Senegal on June 16.

They will then face Iraq on June 22 before concluding the group stage against Norway on June 26, with all eyes now on Mbappé’s recovery ahead of the tournament.

Florentino Perez tipped Mbappe for Ballon d'Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez forecasted that Mbappe can win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, citing his prolific 2025/26 form with Los Blancos.

However, with Madrid failing to reach the Champions League semi-finals, questions now remain over whether the French star can still claim football’s top individual prize.

Source: YEN.com.gh