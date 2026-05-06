Opta’s latest projection has delivered a shock verdict on Newcastle United and Sunderland

The data model also predicts which team will win the 2025/26 Premier League

Premier League data experts Opta have projected the 2025-26 final table following Newcastle United’s 3-1 win over Brighton, which ended a five-match losing run.

Despite the result, Eddie Howe’s side are forecast to finish 13th, while Sunderland are predicted 12th, narrowly above their Tyne-Wear rivals.

Data specialists Opta predict which team will win the 2025/26 Premier League as Arsenal-Manchester City race heats up. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

According to the projections which were covered by Newcastle World, Arsenal are tipped to be crowned champions ahead of Manchester City and Manchester United, with European places and relegation battles also tightly contested across the division.

Predicted final 2025/26 Premier League table

1. Arsenal 83 points

2. Manchester City 79 points

3. Manchester United 69 points

4. Liverpool 63 points

5. Aston Villa 62 points

6. AFC Bournemouth 56 points

7. Brighton & Hove Albion 55 points

8. Brentford 54 points

9. Fulham 52 points

10. Everton 52 points 11. Chelsea 52 points

12. Sunderland 50 points

13. Newcastle United 49 points

14. Crystal Palace 47 points

15. Leeds United 47 points

16. Nottingham Forest 46 points

17. Tottenham Hotspur 41 points

18. West Ham United 39 points

19. Burnley 23 points.

20. Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 points

Arsenal reach 2026 Champions League final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bukayo Saka has hinted at Arsenal’s preferred opponent for the Champions League final after they booked their place with a 1-0 victory over Atlético Madrid on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The winger scored the only goal at the Emirates Stadium, showing sharp reactions to pounce on Jan Oblak’s save and convert from close range. The win sees Arsenal reach their first Champions League final in 20 years.

Source: YEN.com.gh