Premier League Experts Predict Final Table: Newcastle & Sunderland Handed Brutal Verdict
- Opta’s latest projection has delivered a shock verdict on Newcastle United and Sunderland
- The data model also predicts which team will win the 2025/26 Premier League
Premier League data experts Opta have projected the 2025-26 final table following Newcastle United’s 3-1 win over Brighton, which ended a five-match losing run.
Despite the result, Eddie Howe’s side are forecast to finish 13th, while Sunderland are predicted 12th, narrowly above their Tyne-Wear rivals.
According to the projections which were covered by Newcastle World, Arsenal are tipped to be crowned champions ahead of Manchester City and Manchester United, with European places and relegation battles also tightly contested across the division.
Predicted final 2025/26 Premier League table
1. Arsenal 83 points
2. Manchester City 79 points
3. Manchester United 69 points
4. Liverpool 63 points
5. Aston Villa 62 points
6. AFC Bournemouth 56 points
7. Brighton & Hove Albion 55 points
8. Brentford 54 points
9. Fulham 52 points
10. Everton 52 points 11. Chelsea 52 points
12. Sunderland 50 points
13. Newcastle United 49 points
14. Crystal Palace 47 points
15. Leeds United 47 points
16. Nottingham Forest 46 points
17. Tottenham Hotspur 41 points
18. West Ham United 39 points
19. Burnley 23 points.
20. Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 points
Arsenal reach 2026 Champions League final
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bukayo Saka has hinted at Arsenal’s preferred opponent for the Champions League final after they booked their place with a 1-0 victory over Atlético Madrid on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
The winger scored the only goal at the Emirates Stadium, showing sharp reactions to pounce on Jan Oblak’s save and convert from close range. The win sees Arsenal reach their first Champions League final in 20 years.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh