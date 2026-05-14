Enrique Riquelme Vives admitted he is seriously considering running for the presidency of Real Madrid following the announcement of early elections

The COX Group president highlighted his financial strength and business experience, claiming he has the resources needed to lead the club

Despite the growing speculation, Florentino Pérez remained the overwhelming favourite to continue leading Real Madrid

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The announcement of early elections by Florentino Pérez has already begun creating movement around Real Madrid, and one of the first major names to emerge is Spanish businessman Enrique Riquelme Vives.

The executive president of COX Group has publicly admitted he is seriously considering entering the race for the Real Madrid presidency, potentially setting the stage for a far more dramatic election process than many initially expected.

The business tycoon challenging Florentino Perez for Real Madrid presidency

Source: Getty Images

During a forum held in Mexico City, Riquelme addressed the possibility of becoming an official candidate for the first time and spoke openly about potentially leading one of the biggest football institutions in the world.

“I will decide in the coming days whether we pick up the glove,” the Spanish businessman said when asked about the upcoming Real Madrid presidential elections.

Riquelme also highlighted his emotional connection with the club and stressed that he would always be willing to support Real Madrid in any capacity.

“As a Madridista, I will always be available. And I will always think about what’s best for Real Madrid,” he explained.

Riquelme highlighted his financial strength and business experience

Hours after making those comments, Riquelme published an open letter signed as Real Madrid member number 43,858, where he stated that he possesses the financial resources required to oversee a club of Real Madrid’s size and stature.

The businessman specifically pointed to his leadership role at COX, a company focused on energy and solar industries with operations across countries including Mexico, Chile, Panama, Colombia, the United States and several regions in the Middle East.

His company recently completed one of the largest deals in the energy sector after acquiring Iberdrola México in a transaction reportedly worth around $4 billion.

Florentino Pérez remains overwhelming favourite

Despite the emergence of potential challengers, Florentino Pérez remains by far the most influential figure within Real Madrid.

During his leadership, the club secured multiple Champions League titles, oversaw the transformation of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and further strengthened Real Madrid’s status as one of the world’s most powerful sporting institutions.

As a result, any candidate hoping to challenge Pérez will likely need far more than financial power to convince club members.

For now, Riquelme has not officially confirmed his candidacy, but his comments have already sparked major debate among supporters and within the wider Real Madrid community.

While the club prepares to shape its future leadership, the coming weeks are increasingly expected to produce one of the most fascinating and high-profile presidential races Real Madrid has seen in years.

Source: YEN.com.gh