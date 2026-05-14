Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged NPP youth to prepare for leadership as part of a broader strategy to reclaim power in 2028

He emphasised that the party’s training programmes are designed to equip young members with the skills needed for key role

The NPP flagbearer also highlighted the decisive influence of youth voters and reaffirmed the party’s resolve to press on despite political pressure

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on the party’s youth wing to actively prepare for leadership roles as part of efforts to reclaim power in the 2028 general elections.

He made the remarks during an engagement with student leaders on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, ahead of a three-day boot camp organised by the party.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia urges NPP youth to prepare for leadership roles ahead of the 2028 general elections. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to him, the initiative is designed to equip young members with the practical skills and experience required to assume key positions in the future.

“I want you to be assured that this training program is for your benefit because we want the youth to take key leadership positions,” he said.

“And we cannot get you into key leadership positions if we don’t prepare you for the uptake of these leadership positions,” he added.

Bawumia confidence of 2028 electoral victory

In a report by Citinewsroom, Dr Bawumia expressed optimism about the party’s chances in the next general elections, stressing that victory would depend on early preparation and sustained mobilisation.

“2028, Inshallah, it is going to happen in 2028. It is possible. It is possible. And we are going to work towards it,” he stated.

He emphasised that the party would adopt a proactive approach rather than relying on chance.

“We are not going to sit down and say it will happen, but we are going to work,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of young voters, the NPP flagbearer noted that the youth would once again play a critical role in determining the outcome of the 2028 polls, as seen in the 2024 elections.

“The youth will take over the key positions as we move forward in this country. You know that the vote is largely youth-dominated. 2028, as it was in 2024, will be a youth-dominated election,” he noted.

He added that strengthening engagement with students, particularly through the Tertiary Students Confederacy of the NPP (TESCON), would be central to the party’s strategy going forward.

Bawumia assigns roles to ken and others

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had appointed his four former presidential primary rivals as co-chairpersons ahead of Election 2028.

The move brought Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong and Yaw Osei Adutwum into key policy roles under a new structured framework.

The initiative was aimed at strengthening unity within the party while developing data-driven policy alternatives ahead of the next general election.

Source: YEN.com.gh