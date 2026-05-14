A Nigerian filmmaker pays an emotional tribute to a late actor, reflecting on their personal and professional bond

She emphasised that while the public largely knew him as a celebrity and actor, she experienced him in more personal roles as a friend and a father figure

She expressed deep sorrow and gratitude, saying she would forever cherish his kindness, resilience and laughter, and would greatly miss his presence

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An emotional Instagram post by Nigerian female director and creative professional Sharon Ojong has sparked widespread reactions online after she reflected on her long-standing friendship with Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The post, which quickly went viral, has been widely discussed across social media platforms, with many users initially misinterpreting it as a reaction to his death.

Sharon Ojong shares emotional reflections on her long friendship with Alexx Ekubo on Instagram. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo/Instagram, Sharon Ojong/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In her heartfelt message, Sharon Ojong recounted that her friendship with Alexx Ekubo spans more than two decades, dating back to their time as students at the University of Calabar.

According to her, they both shared early ambitions of building careers in acting and storytelling, often dreaming aloud about their future in the creative industry.

She noted that while she eventually stepped away from pursuing acting professionally, Alexx remained committed to his craft, consistently working towards building his presence in front of the camera until he gained wider recognition in Nollywood.

A reflection on character and growth

Ojong described the actor as someone whose personality had remained grounded and consistent long before fame entered the picture.

She highlighted his strong sense of faith, love for family, appreciation for life’s simple pleasures, and preference for privacy despite his public status.

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in a promotional shoot reflecting his work in the Nigerian film industry. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to her, Alexx had also endured personal emotional struggles over the years, though he rarely spoke publicly about them.

Even in difficult moments, she said, he continued to show kindness, offering encouragement and prayers to those around him.

She further recalled their shared moments of deep conversation about faith, purpose, and life during visits to COZA on Lagos Island, where they would spend hours reflecting on their journeys and ambitions.

Public reaction and clarification

The emotional tone of the post led many online to assume it was a tribute following his death, triggering confusion and concern among fans.

However, the actor remains alive, with the post instead serving as a personal reflection on friendship, memory, and gratitude.

Sharon Ojong concluded her message by expressing appreciation for his kindness, resilience, and laughter over the years, describing him as a friend who consistently inspired those around him to believe in themselves and their dreams.

See the emotional Instagram reel here:

Alexx Ekubo’s last post emerges after death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexx Ekubo’s last social media post had caught the attention of many, sparking sadness.

His last Instagram post was in December 2024, in which he was seen recording a video in his car about his encounter with a masquerader in his village.

Alexx Ekubo wore a white round-neck T-shirt and black trousers as he spoke about how much he loved his culture and how proud he was of it.

Source: YEN.com.gh