Manchester City brushed aside Crystal Palace to keep the pressure firmly on Arsenal in a gripping Premier League title race

With only two matches remaining, every point carries enormous weight as both teams battle relentlessly for supremacy

Opta’s supercomputer has delivered its latest prediction on which side is best placed to lift the crown at the end of the campaign

The Premier League title race tightened again after Manchester City produced a commanding 3–0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, May 13, cutting the gap to leaders Arsenal to just two points with two matches left.

Pep Guardiola’s side did the damage in a ruthless first-half spell, with Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush putting the contest beyond reach before Savinho added gloss late on.

The result keeps City firmly in the hunt, but the pressure remains relentless at the top.

Pep Guardiola's Man City are just two points behind Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title. Photo by Naomi Baker.

Source: Getty Images

City beat Palace to hunt down Arsenal

Palace briefly threatened to spoil the mood when Jean-Philippe Mateta found the net early on, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

That warning sign appeared to sharpen City’s focus rather than derail them.

Once settled, City began to dictate the tempo. The breakthrough arrived after a clever backheel from Phil Foden carved open the Palace defence, releasing Semenyo in space.

The Ghanaian forward, who had been banned from using his 'football weapon', wasted no time.

He struck first time, drilling a low finish past Dean Henderson to end his drought and ignite the Etihad crowd.

Watch Semenyo's opener, as shared on X:

According to ESPN, barely minutes later, Foden turned provider again. This time, he slipped a pass into the path of Omar Marmoush, who twisted away from his marker before producing a composed finish to double the advantage.

City went into the interval firmly in control, even if the second half proved more controlled than chaotic.

The third goal arrived late on, when substitute Rayan Cherki linked up neatly with Savinho, who applied a confident finish to complete the scoring.

Watch Savinho's goal, as shared on X:

Supercomputer predicts EPL winner

Beyond the three points, the win also sharpened the statistical picture.

City’s goal difference now stands at +43, narrowly ahead of Arsenal’s +42, a detail that could prove decisive in such a tight race.

Supercomputer backs Arsenal to win the 2025/26 Premier League title at the expense of Manchester City. Photos by Darren Staples, Justin Setterfield, and Adrian Dennis.

Source: Getty Images

With only two fixtures remaining, Opta’s supercomputer has updated its forecast for the title outcome.

Arsenal still lead the projections with an 85.56% chance of lifting the trophy for the first time in 22 years.

City’s hopes have improved slightly, with their probability rising to 14.32% after this result.

Below is the league standings after matchweek 36, as shared on X:

To complete the comeback, Guardiola’s men must beat Bournemouth and Aston Villa while hoping Arsenal stumble against Burnley and Palace.

The margins are razor-thin, and every moment now carries weight in a season heading for a dramatic finish.

How many points Arsenal need to win EPL

Previously, YEN.com.gh explained that Arsenal’s title charge now comes down to fine margins, with the Gunners needing six points to secure their first Premier League crown since 2004.

However, that target could drop to just four points if they mirror Man City’s results in the run-in, keeping the race finely balanced to the very end.

Source: YEN.com.gh