IK Ogbonna was captured in a viral video looking "broken" as he visited the family home of the late Alexx Ekubo following the actor’s death

Alexx’s family released an official statement on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, confirming he died at Evercare Hospital from complications of advanced metastatic kidney cancer

The actor, who passed away on May 12 at age 40, reportedly kept his cancer battle a secret even from his closest celebrity friends

The reality of Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo’s passing has hit home for his closest associates, particularly his "brother" and best friend, IK Ogbonna.

Sorrowful scenes as late Alexx Ekubo’s close friend IK Ogbonna visits family to pay his condolences. Image credit: MC Mbakarah/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a deeply emotional video shared by comedian MC Mbakarah on May 13, 2026, IK was seen standing in the Ekubo family home, visibly devastated as he stared silently at a mounted photograph of the late actor.

The visit follows the heartbreaking official announcement from the Ekubo-Okwaraeke family. In a statement posted to Alexx’s Instagram page, they detailed that the "Johnny" star had been fighting Stage 4 kidney cancer.

"After a brief but courageous battle, Alexx passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer," the family shared.

They noted that Alexx bore his pain with "remarkable strength and unwavering faith," hoping his journey would one day serve as a testimony.

Watch the photos in the Facebook post below.

Tributes pour in for Alexx Ekubo

The family home has become a site of pilgrimage for Nollywood and Ghallywood stars alike. High-profile celebrities including Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, and Yvonne Nelson have shared touching tributes online, describing Alexx as a "rare soul" and a "perfect gentleman".

While his death has triggered immense grief, it has also sparked questions.

Rapper Morachi recently called out Alexx’s inner circle, including IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual, for staying silent about his illness, though sources close to the actors insist that Alexx had insisted on absolute privacy regarding his diagnosis.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Fans express concern for IK and Yomi

It has also been noted with concern that two of Alexx Ekubo’s close associates, often referred to as part of the “chop life gang,” have remained unusually silent on social media following the news of his passing.

IK Ogbonna has not made any public posts across his Facebook, Instagram, or X accounts. His most recent post was dated Sunday, May 10, 2026, just two days before Alexx’s reported passing.

Similarly, renowned Nigerian fashion designer Yomi Casual, also a close friend within the circle, has remained quiet across all platforms, with his last post recorded on May 11, 2026.

Their silence has drawn attention from fans and observers online, as tributes continue to pour in and the entertainment community mourns the loss.

"My condolences to Alex Ekubo’s best friends, IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual. God be with you both." MC Mbakara wrote in a Facebook post.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Last post of Alexx Ekubo

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the final Instagram post of the Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo before his passing had caused sadness online.

In the video, the Nollywood actor was seen all happy while he shared his lovely encounter with a masquerade.

Following the news of his death, fans have flooded the comments section of the post to share their condolences.

Source: YEN.com.gh