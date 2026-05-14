Head Pastor Bright Ndibunwa, popularly known as Bright The Seer, has released a new set of prophecies concerning Nigeria and other nations

The prophetess has publicly countered a Ghanaian prophet’s claim, describing the message as false and not from God

Her prophecies have generated widespread discussion online, with users divided between belief and scepticism

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Head Pastor and General Overseer of the Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel in Lagos, Nigeria, Bright Ndibunwa, popularly known as Bright The Seer, has released a new series of prophecies concerning Nigeria and several other nations, reigniting conversations across social media.

Her latest prophecy comes shortly after her earlier spiritual warning about late Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo resurfaced online and went viral following renewed discussions around his passing on May 11.

A moment from worship at the Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel in Lagos as Bright the Seer addresses congregants. Photo credit: Bright Ndibunwa/UGC

Source: Instagram

In a recent video shared online, Bright the Seer addressed growing concerns about Nigeria’s political stability, strongly dismissing claims by another Ghanaian prophet who suggested the country could face a coup d'état.

She insisted that such prophecies were not divinely inspired and reassured that Nigeria would remain intact despite ongoing national challenges.

“Nigeria will pass through this phase, that’s what the Spirit of God is showing me. And for the Ghana prophet who says Nigeria will break, what he’s saying is lies. That is not from God, and it’s never going to happen,”

Her comments have since sparked mixed reactions online, with supporters praising her confidence while critics question the competing prophetic narratives emerging from different religious voices in West Africa.

Global warnings of natural disasters

Beyond Nigeria’s political situation, the Lagos-based pastor also shared what she described as revelations concerning severe natural disasters expected to affect multiple countries around the world.

Alexx Ekubo pictured, is a popular Nollywood star who passed away after a long battle with Cancer. Photo caption: Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She specifically mentioned the possibility of a major tsunami and a series of earthquakes impacting various regions.

“The Spirit of God is also showing me South Korea and some other nations that a tsunami is coming, and if this one happens, it will be the biggest ever. And the Spirit of God is talking about earthquakes here and there, talking about India, Australia, Philadelphia, China,” she stated.

Online reactions and debate

Her prophecies have since triggered debate online, with many users questioning the accuracy of such predictions, while others interpret them as spiritual warnings that should not be ignored.

As discussions continue across social media, Bright the Seer’s latest message adds to a growing wave of public interest in prophetic declarations addressing politics, global events, and natural disasters.

Watch the prophetic TikTok video here:

Prophet Telvin shares prophecy about NDC MPs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Head pastor and overseer of Prophetic Life Ministry in Accra, Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, had stirred political conversation after claiming to have received a vision concerning Ghana’s parliamentary future ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The self-styled prophet made the revelation during an interview with broadcast journalist Nana Romeo on Okay 101.7 FM in Accra, where he shared what he described as a spiritual insight into the possible outcome of future elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh