Asante Akim North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong remains optimistic despite his ongoing detention

Deputy Communications Officer reassures constituents of the MP's well-being and impending return

Frimpong denies allegations and requests calm while details of his detention remain unclear

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Asante Akyem North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong has been in touch with his team in Ghana and is said to be in good spirits.

According to Deputy Communications Officer, Nana Opoku, the MP wants his constituents to remain calm.

Asante Akim North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong is said to be in good spirits following his detention in the Netherlands. Credit: Ohene Kwame Frimpong

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Asempa FM, Opoku assured that he would be back home soon.

“He said he is fine so we should continue praying for him that everything is in order and in a short while, we will see him in the constituency.”

The legislator also doesn’t know the formal reason he has been detained, according to Opoku.

Reports have suggested that Frimpong was detained at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport as part of an investigation by US law enforcement.

Opoku said the MP considers the allegations against him to be false.

"I have personally spoken to the MP. He is still under arrest and has not been told why he was picked up. He wants his constituents to remain calm and assured them that everything will be fine."

About Ohene Kwame Frimpong's arrested

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reportedly probing allegations of money laundering and romance scam-related activities linked to about $32 million in fraudulent transactions.

The Parliament of Ghana acknowledged the development and says it is engaging relevant diplomatic channels, including the mission in the Netherlands, to obtain further details on the matter.

The investigation has reportedly been running for more than a year and spans multiple jurisdictions, with law enforcement agencies across several countries involved in the coordination.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the charges or the full scope of the allegations, and at the time of publication, neither the MP nor his representatives had issued any statement.

Reports from the US Department of Justice, dated April 2026, suggest that roughly 1,000 victims were defrauded of approximately $215 million.

The scheme allegedly involved hacking the email accounts of individuals and organisations across 19 countries.

It is claimed that Frimpong was among 27 individuals linked to this network, which is said to be associated with Nigerian-linked fraud organisations.

Source: YEN.com.gh