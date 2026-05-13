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Arsenal are now facing backlash from supporters after a decision they have made ahead of the Champions League final against PSG.

The Gunners are preparing to face PSG in Europe's elite club competition final after beating Atletico Madrid in the semis earlier this month.

Thousands and thousands of Arsenal supporters will be making their way to Budapest, with 16,824 general admission tickets allocated to the fans by UEFA.

It is a huge occasion for the club and their supporters, having reached the final for the first time in 20 years.

Fans and staff members will be making their way to Hungary for the huge occasion, but some of their staff could be forced to fork out a hefty amount of money if they want to attend.

Arsenal Staff Angered by Decision

According to a report from the Telegraph, members of staff at Arsenal have been left angered after being charged £859 to travel to the Champions League final.

Multiple Arsenal employees have been left angered with the decision, which is a stark contrast to that of PSG, who have provided free tickets and travel to all their staff.

All members of staff who aren't working have been offered one ticket for the game, but they've told employees that they must go through an organised chartered flight package costing £859 to be able to travel to the match.

Around a third of the club's employees have taken up the offer of a ticket, but that number would have undoubtedly been higher if certain members weren't asked to work at the screening of the final taking place at the Emirates Stadium.

The decision has understandably angered the staff, but they are also facing backlash from supporters.

Arsenal Face Fume From Supporters

As mentioned, it's not only the staff members that are disappointed with this decision. Fans are taking to social media to express their disappointment at the club.

One fan suggested that it was 'very poor' from the club, and if they were a full-time member of staff, they shouldn't have to dip into their own pocket for the final.

"That is very poor from the club man. Sorry, if they’re a full-time member of staff at the club they shouldn’t have to fork out their own money for the final."

Another labelled the decision 'pathetic', while the decision has also been described as 'awful', 'embarrassing' and 'disgraceful'.

Source: YEN.com.gh