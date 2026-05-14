Uche Jombo has visited the late Alexx Ekubo's wife, reflecting on their emotional meeting in a heartfelt tribute

In a post on social media, the actress noted the gathering had to blend grief with laughter as they talked about the actor

The actress' visit and later tribute should put to bed lingering questions about Ekubo's marital status after his passing

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo has met with the wife of late actor Alexx Ekubo following his death, describing a gathering that moved between grief and laughter in a way that felt, she said, entirely like him.

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo shares her encounter with later actor Alexx Ekubo's wife after his death. Photo source: @alexxekubo, @uchejombo

Source: Instagram

In a social media post, Jombo said she and others sat with Ekubo's wife, talking about the man they had lost. What struck her was how the mood shifted.

"As we sat around your wife today talking about you, through the tears came heavy laughter and I looked around and said… this is so Alex," she wrote.

The post confirmed what a close friend had already hinted at that Ekubo had been secretly married before his death. Grace Makun, wife of fashion designer Yomi Casual, had earlier revealed the marriage in a tribute that listed his "wife" among those who would miss him most.

Jombo also praised Ekubo for the deliberate way he had guarded his private life, saying his privacy was not accidental but deeply intentional.

"Because I know how much of a planner you are and how intentional you are, I can say you did it YOUR WAY. Everything else is noise," she wrote.

She closed her tribute with a message of peace, expressing gratitude that he was no longer in pain.

"Our hearts are breaking but I know you are free from pain, and left with a smile. I thank God for your life, for your peace with him in the end. I'm sure you already know we got her. Love you and miss you Ikuku," she added.

See Uche Jombo's Instagram tribute to Alexx Ekubo:

What caused Alexx Ekubo's death?

Alexx Ekubo, born on April 10, 1986, reportedly passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, after being admitted into the Evercare Hospital.

Initially, it had been widely reported that the 40-year-old actor had suffered complications from liver cancer.

However, an official statement from the actor's family indicated that he had actually succumbed to metastatic kidney cancer.

"Throughout this difficult journey, he bore his pain with remarkable strength, unwavering faith, and enduring hope, believing that one day his testimony would be shared with the world," the statement added.

See the Instagram post paying tribute to the late Alexx Ekubo below:

Before his passing, Alexx Ekubo's whereabouts had been of concern to many as he had been off social media for a long time. His last post on social media was in December 2024.

He was widely regarded as one of Nollywood's most talented and well-loved actors.

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's family confirms he died from kidney cancer on May 11, 2026. Photo source: @alexxekubo

Source: Facebook

Omoni Oboli shares chats with Alexx Ekubo

Omoni Oboli has dropped final WhatsApp chats with late Alexx Ekubo, sharing their close friendship and humorous exchanges

A fan blamed Omoni for Ekubo's engagement collapse in 2021, prompting light-hearted responses from both stars

Ekubo's engagement to Fancy Acholonu ended publicly, causing emotional fallout and renewed interest in their story.

Source: YEN.com.gh