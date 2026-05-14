Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced plans for a nationwide campus tour to engage tertiary students ahead of the 2028 elections

He stressed that the party will not be intimidated by political pressure and reaffirmed its commitment to making its case to the Ghanaian public

The NPP flagbearer also highlighted the key role of young voters and urged unity among student leaders as part of the NPP’s long-term strategy

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced plans to intensify the party’s engagement across tertiary institutions as part of preparations towards the 2028 general elections.

He indicated that he would personally visit campuses nationwide to interact with students and present the party’s policies and vision.

The flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to embark on a nationwide campus engagement tour ahead of the 2028 elections. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

“We will take the debate, the ideas to the country, and we will make our case,” he said.

In a report by Citinewsroom, Dr Bawumia stressed that the NPP would not be discouraged by political pressure, insisting that the party remained resolute and focused on its objectives.

“We are, however, saying that we will not be intimidated. You can arrest all of us. We will come back and make our case to the people of Ghana,” he stated.

Bawumia says engagement central to 2028 strategy

He emphasised that young people would once again play a decisive role in the outcome of the 2028 elections, just as they did in 2024, describing the contest as a youth-driven exercise.

“The youth will take over the key positions as we move forward in this country. You know that the vote is largely youth-dominated. 2028, as it was in 2024, will be a youth-dominated election,” he noted.

Dr Bawumia added that strengthening engagement with students, particularly through the Tertiary Students Confederacy of the NPP (TESCON), would remain a key pillar of the party’s campaign strategy.

He urged student leaders to remain united and to take full advantage of ongoing training programmes designed to prepare them for future leadership roles within the party.

Dr Bawumia made these remarks during an engagement with student leaders ahead of a three-day boot camp organised by the party on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Bawumia names policy teams

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bawumia had appointed his four former presidential primary rivals as co-chairpersons on his expanded policy team ahead of the 2028 elections.

The move brought Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong and Yaw Osei Adutwum into key policy roles under a new structured framework.

The initiative was aimed at strengthening unity within the party while promoting policy development.

Source: YEN.com.gh