Arsenal Reportedly Join Race for West Ham Star Mateus Fernandes Amid Midfield Overhaul
- Arsenal have reportedly entered the race for highly-rated Mateus Fernandes as they plan a summer midfield rebuild
- Fernandes is already drawing comparisons to Declan Rice after impressing for West Ham United despite the club’s relegation battle
- Former Liverpool star Jan Molby labelled the 21-year-old “exceptional” and tipped him for the very top
Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Mateus Fernandes ahead of the summer transfer window as the club looks to strengthen its midfield options.
The 21-year-old has attracted growing interest following an impressive campaign with West Ham United, despite the Hammers battling relegation.
Arsenal target Mateus Fernandes of West Ham
According to GMS, Fernandes has featured 34 times in the Premier League this season, scoring three goals and registering three assists.
French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are also believed to be tracking the Portuguese midfielder.
Arsenal are expected to reshape their midfield this summer, with Christian Nørgaard likely to leave after an underwhelming debut season in North London following his arrival from Brentford.
Fernandes is already being compared to Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal from West Ham in a £105 million move in 2023.
While Rice has excelled going forward this season, Fernandes has impressed defensively, winning possession frequently and boasting strong duel success rates.
Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby recently described Fernandes as “exceptional”, insisting the youngster has the quality to play at the very highest level.
West Ham’s fight for Premier League survival could prove decisive in determining Fernandes’ future.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh