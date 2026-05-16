Arsenal have reportedly entered the race for highly-rated Mateus Fernandes as they plan a summer midfield rebuild

Fernandes is already drawing comparisons to Declan Rice after impressing for West Ham United despite the club’s relegation battle

Former Liverpool star Jan Molby labelled the 21-year-old “exceptional” and tipped him for the very top

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Mateus Fernandes ahead of the summer transfer window as the club looks to strengthen its midfield options.

The 21-year-old has attracted growing interest following an impressive campaign with West Ham United, despite the Hammers battling relegation.

West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes is attracting Premier League interest, with Arsenal leading the chase for the 21-year-old. Image credit: Arsenal CF

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal target Mateus Fernandes of West Ham

According to GMS, Fernandes has featured 34 times in the Premier League this season, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are also believed to be tracking the Portuguese midfielder.

Arsenal are expected to reshape their midfield this summer, with Christian Nørgaard likely to leave after an underwhelming debut season in North London following his arrival from Brentford.

Fernandes is already being compared to Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal from West Ham in a £105 million move in 2023.

While Rice has excelled going forward this season, Fernandes has impressed defensively, winning possession frequently and boasting strong duel success rates.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby recently described Fernandes as “exceptional”, insisting the youngster has the quality to play at the very highest level.

West Ham’s fight for Premier League survival could prove decisive in determining Fernandes’ future.

Source: YEN.com.gh