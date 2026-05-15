Famous Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo passed away from advanced metastatic kidney cancer at just 40 years old

Close friend Emmanuel Eme expressed anger over the movie star hiding his health issues despite their long friendship

Social media users shared heartfelt condolences and personal reflections following Alexx Ekubo's tragic death

Emmanuel Eme, a director and YouTube content creator who had a close relationship with the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, has reacted to his tragic demise from advanced metastatic kidney cancer at 40.

Alexx Ekubo's Emmanuel Eme expresses anger with the actor for lying about his battle with kidney cancer before his demise and shares their WhatsApp chats. Photo source: @alexxekubo, @emmanueleme

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, fans and the entire movie fraternity were thrown into a state of mourning after news emerged on social media that the Nigerian film star had passed away following a battle with a severe illness on Monday, May 11, 2026.

His family officially announced his passing in a public statement shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

According to them, Alexx Ekubo died at the Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

The family eulogised the deceased actor and spoke about the pain he endured during his battle with severe health problems.

The Instagram post with Alexx Ekubo's family's public statement is below:

Man angry with Alexx Ekubo after demise

In an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, Emmanuel expressed anger towards Alexx Ekubo, with whom he shared a 13-year friendship.

The YouTuber called out the deceased actor for lying to him about his battle with kidney cancer, adding that he would not mourn him yet.

Sharing a screenshot of their WhatsApp conversations, Emmanuel claimed that he spoke with Alex on two separate occasions in October 2025 and January 2026, and that the actor maintained that he was fine despite certain changes in his appearance.

Late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law, Ify Ekubo, recounts their last conversation as she mourns his demise. Photo source: @ifyekubo, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The YouTuber slammed his late friend for downplaying his concerns and hiding his health issues from him despite his repeated show of concern for his well-being.

He wrote:

"Just so you know, I'm not grieving yet. I'll do that later. For now, I am angry. I am very, very angry that you lied to me. I texted you in October because we hadn't spoken in a while. We chatted for a bit that day, and you told me you were fine."

"In January, just before I went on my trip, we had a 2-hour-long video call. I saw your face for the first time in over a year. I was extremely happy. I also noticed you had lost some weight. I asked you if I should be worried."

"My exact words were: "Alexx, should I be worried?" I asked you 3x. Repeatedly. You opened your big mouth and told me not to be. You told me you were okay and everything was fine."

"Then, as usual, you started cracking jokes, and we laughed uncontrollably...as always. We went ahead to talk about everything else. Life. Work. Family. How far we've come as friends. How proud of me you are and so on."

"For 2 hours on that call, you downplayed your health challenge, even when I knew something was off. Alexx, why? Why? You could have told me. You could have prepared me. I didn't need you to protect me from this particular truth. Now, it hurts so badly."

While admitting that Alexx's demise hurt him badly, Emmanuel described him as a jovial, free-spirited person who lighted up every room he walked into.

He also thanked the deceased Nollywood star for the 13-year friendship they shared before his tragic demise.

The Instagram post of Emmanuel Eme reacting to Alexx Ekubo's demise is below:

Man's response to Alexx's demise stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bisibanji commented:

"So sad. I have been in pain and did not personally know him. I can imagine how you feel. 😢."

Dark_omalicha said:

"I am sorry for your loss💔🙏🏾. May God guide your heart to peace and light in these hard times."

Swashofficial1 wrote:

"Condolences, my brother. This hits so hard and painfully."

Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law speaks on his demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law spoke about his demise on social media on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

In an emotional post, she detailed their plans for the future and the final conversation months before the actor's passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh