Marcus Rashford is willing to extend his stay at Barcelona until 2032 on the same reduced salary to force a permanent deal

Barcelona are exploring a creative financial structure to sign Rashford permanently from Manchester United

Despite interest from Aston Villa, Marcus Rashford is determined to remain at Camp Nou

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With the La Liga title already secured, Barcelona are now turning their focus to squad planning for the 2026–27 season, with the future of Marcus Rashford emerging as a key issue.

Head coach Hansi Flick has reportedly approved the English winger’s stay, while Barcelona’s sporting hierarchy are also keen to retain him after an impressive spell in Spain.

Marcus Rashford is reportedly willing to accept the same salary to complete a permanent move to FC Barcelona. Image credit: Barcelona

Source: Getty Images

However, financial constraints remain a major obstacle in securing a permanent deal from Manchester United.

Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona

According to Barca Universal, Rashford has proposed a creative solution to help bridge the gap between Barcelona’s budget limitations and United’s €30 million valuation.

According to the report, he is willing to extend his contract to five years until 2032 while maintaining the same reduced salary he previously agreed.

The idea would allow Barcelona to spread the transfer fee over a longer period, lowering the annual amortisation cost and easing financial fair play pressures.

The 27-year-old has already accepted a 40% pay cut and remains determined to stay at Camp Nou.

However, Manchester United are refusing to sanction another loan deal and insist on a full permanent transfer, with interest also emerging from Aston Villa.

Despite the hurdles, Barcelona value Marcus Rashford highly after his 14 goals and 12 assists this season.

Source: YEN.com.gh