Ivory Coast have become the first African nation to unveil their final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The biggest surprise from the 26-man list is the omission of former Crystal Palace and Galatasaray winger Wilfried Zaha.

The three-time African champions face a daunting challenge in Group E, where they have been drawn alongside Germany, Ecuador and Curaçao

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The Ivory Coast has become the first African nation to unveil its final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the biggest talking point is the omission of veteran winger Wilfried Zaha.

The Elephants confirmed their 26-man roster on Friday, May 15, as preparations intensify for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Wilfred Zaha did not get a look as Ivory Coast head coach Emerse Fae unveils his 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photos by Khaled Desouki and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Head coach Emerse Faé has largely kept faith with the core of the squad that lifted the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations trophy, while also introducing several exciting young faces.

According to FIFA, the West African giants return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014 after sealing qualification with a commanding 3-0 victory over Kenya in their final Group F qualifier.

That result ensured the West African giants finished above Gabon to secure a long-awaited return to football’s biggest stage.

Zaha snubbed for 2026 World Cup

Among the headline names included are goalkeeper Yahia Fofana, defenders Evan Ndicka and Wilfried Singo, alongside midfield pair Franck Kessié and Seko Fofana.

Amad Diallo also makes the squad, while Simon Adingra and Nicolas Pépé return after missing the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

There is also room for a fresh wave of attacking talent. Ange-Yoan Bonny, who chose the Ivory Coast ahead of France, joins Evann Guessand and Elye Wahi in the travelling party.

Highly rated winger Yan Diomande, who has reportedly attracted interest from clubs including Liverpool, also made the cut.

Yet the absence of Zaha has overshadowed much of the announcement.

Below is the full squad, as shared on X:

The former Crystal Palace star has been left out entirely, including the standby list, which seemingly ends his hopes of ever featuring at a World Cup.

The 33-year-old, currently on loan at Charlotte FC, has registered two goals and two assists in 11 Major League Soccer appearances this season, according to Transfermarkt.

Another experienced figure missing from the final selection is Willy Boly of Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, 2023 AFCON hero Sébastien Haller has been placed on the standby list alongside Martial Godo, Christopher Operi, Ira Tape, and Malick Yalcouyé.

2026 WC: Ivory Coast face tough group

The Elephants have been drawn into a difficult Group E alongside Germany, Ecuador, and Curaçao.

Their campaign begins against Ecuador on June 14, before clashes with Germany and Curaçao in the remaining group fixtures.

2026 World Cup: Zaha Dropped As Ivory Coast Becomes First African Nation to Name 26-Man Squad. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Despite boasting a golden generation during previous appearances in 2006, 2010, and 2014, the Ivory Coast has never progressed beyond the group stage at the World Cup.

Under Faé, they will believe this could finally be the tournament where history changes.

Queiroz set to announce Ghana's provisional squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz is set to announce his provisional squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this week as preparations intensify ahead of the tournament.

Per FIFA regulations, all qualified nations must first submit a preliminary squad before naming their final teams for football’s biggest stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh