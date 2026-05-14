Arsenal are sweating over Riccardo Calafiori’s fitness after he was forced off against West Ham

Jurrien Timber has shown positive signs in his recovery from a long-term groin injury, offering Arsenal some hope

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Arsenal head into their Premier League clash with Burnley carrying mixed injury news, as Mikel Arteta offered both concern and encouragement over key defensive figures ahead of a crucial stage of the season.

The Gunners face uncertainty over Riccardo Calafiori ahead of the game, with Arteta admitting the defender remains a doubt after limping off against West Ham.

Mikel Arteta delivers a fresh injury boost and concern for Arsenal defenders before their Premier League clash with Burnley. Image credit: Arsenal CF

Source: Getty Images

Arteta provides Arsenal team news

As quoted by the EPL Index, the Arsenal boss said:

“We don’t know whether he’s going to be available or not.

“We still have days ahead. Hopefully it’s nothing serious but we will have to wait and see how he reacts.”

Arsenal also received encouraging news on Jurrien Timber, who is recovering from a groin injury and remains in contention to return soon.

Arteta also addressed Timber’s possible return before the season ends or the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, stressing uncertainty over timing.

“There is a chance but how big that chance is I cannot tell you, being completely honest,” the Spaniard responded. “He’s going to try to do everything he can to convert that chance as high as possible in the shortest possible period. That’s the challenge ahead.”

For Arsenal, patience and focus will be vital in the coming weeks ahead.

Source: YEN.com.gh