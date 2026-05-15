Bernardo Silva believes Manchester City would have won the league without their transitional season mistakes

Arsenal lead the Premier League for the first time since 2004, posing a serious title challenge

Silva criticises inconsistency in officiating and time-wasting in Premier League matches this season

Bernardo Silva believes Manchester City would have beaten Arsenal to the Premier League title had the club not experienced what he described as a “transitional season.”

Arsenal currently remain in the driving seat to secure their first Premier League title since 2004, sitting two points ahead of Manchester City with just two matches left to play.

Bernardo Silva Takes Swipe at Arsenal With Premier League Title Remark

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Mikel Arteta’s side had the opportunity to stretch that advantage to five points with a home victory over Burnley before City travelled to face AFC Bournemouth three days after their FA Cup final clash with Chelsea.

On the final day of the season, Arsenal were scheduled to travel to Crystal Palace while Manchester City prepared to host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite Arsenal’s strong campaign, Silva suggested that during his nine years at City, Liverpool FC had remained the club’s biggest title rivals and argued that Arsenal would not be in such a strong position had City avoided key errors this season.

“They’ve been growing and it’s a team that has been together for, what, five years now, so it’s only natural they would improve and start challenging for titles,” Silva said during an interview with The Athletic.

“Let’s see what happens.”

The Portuguese midfielder then made his feelings even clearer regarding the title race.

“No, I’m not in love. I do believe our main rivals were Liverpool by far,” he said.

“I also believe, and I know this is very subjective, that if we were not in a transitional season and if we didn’t make so many mistakes, we would have won this league.

“I’m not saying we would have won easily, but I believe we would have won this league. So it’s quite frustrating.”

Bernardo Silva questioned refereeing consistency

Silva also expressed frustration over the decision to disallow West Ham United’s goal against Arsenal last weekend after a foul on David Raya was spotted during a VAR review.

The City midfielder argued that refereeing consistency around set-piece situations had become a major issue.

He also echoed concerns previously raised by Fabian Hürzeler regarding time-wasting tactics during dead-ball situations this season.

“The only problem is consistency from referees,” Silva explained.

“It’s not just this situation, it’s everything around it. In that image, you can see three or four fouls taking place. It’s a foul, but it’s frustrating when they allow that kind of contact throughout the season and then suddenly don’t allow it in a game like this.”

He also praised the Premier League’s approach of allowing games to flow naturally.

“The Premier League is such a good product because referees allow the game to continue and don’t whistle every challenge. That helps make it the best league in the world in my opinion.”

However, Silva admitted concerns over increasing delays during set-pieces.

“When you look at what’s happened over the last two seasons, it’s disappointing seeing teams take a minute over throw-ins, corners, free kicks and goal kicks.

“I wouldn’t say that’s the direction football should be heading.”

Source: YEN.com.gh