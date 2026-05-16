Virginia Fonseca confirmed her split from Vinícius Júnior after around eight months together publicly

The announcement came just one day after Fonseca attended Real Madrid’s win over Real Oviedo to support the winger

Fonseca hinted at deeper relationship issues and said she would never compromise on “non-negotiable” values

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Brazilian influencer Virginia Fonseca has confirmed the end of her relationship with Vinícius Júnior, bringing to an end one of Brazil’s most high-profile celebrity romances after around eight months together publicly.

Vinicius Junior Dumped by Girlfriend Virginia Fonseca After Dating for 8 Months

Source: Getty Images

The announcement came just a day after Fonseca was spotted at the Santiago Bernabéu supporting the Real Madrid star during Los Blancos’ 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo, a moment many supporters believed had ended recent breakup speculation.

Instead, Fonseca returned to Instagram with a lengthy statement on her story confirming that the pair had decided to go their separate ways while continuing to maintain mutual respect.

Virginia Fonseca confirms end of Vinícius romance

“I will always allow myself to live. Living something real, without fear, without calculations and without stopping who I am,” she wrote on Instagram.

“While we were together, I devoted myself a lot, as I dedicate myself to everything I intend to do in my life.”

“After all, I’ve always worked hard and remained focused on my dreams and responsibilities.”

“But I’m also a woman, and I allowed myself to live this without creating barriers, always valuing the respect I have maintained in every relationship.”

Their romance had regularly drawn attention across Brazilian entertainment media, particularly after recent online speculation resurfaced linking Vinícius to alleged conversations with other women.

The relationship had previously experienced turbulence earlier on, with Vinícius publicly apologising in the past following controversy over alleged exchanges involving other women.

Despite the speculation and criticism, the pair remained together and officially made their relationship public in October 2025.

Fonseca later hinted that deeper issues may have contributed to the breakup, explaining that she had learned never to compromise on values she considered essential.

“Throughout my life, I’ve learned never to negotiate what, in my opinion, is non-negotiable,” she explained.

“So when something no longer makes sense, I’d rather have the maturity to close things with affection than continue.”

She later directly confirmed the split.

“Today, we choose to respect each other’s way.”

“I truly wish Vinícius happiness and success, and all of that comes with a lot of affection.”

Fonseca ended her message by requesting privacy following the announcement.

“I ask for everyone’s respect and for this to become a page turned in everyone’s life, just as it will be in mine.”

The breakup comes only a month after Vinícius publicly celebrated Fonseca’s birthday with an affectionate tribute on social media, referring to her as “my love.”

Source: YEN.com.gh