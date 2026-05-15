Dutch international Matthijs de Ligt has been ruled out of the World Cup after undergoing back surgery

The centre-back started the campaign strongly, before the injury brought his momentum to a halt

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Manchester United and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt is set to miss the upcoming World Cup after undergoing successful surgery on a persistent back injury, according to Manchester United.

The Dutch defender is now expected to remain sidelined until the opening weeks of next season, dealing a major blow to both club and country.

Matthijs de Ligt faces months on the sidelines after surgery, with the Netherlands defender now set to miss the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Matthijs de Ligt to miss 2026 World Cup

In an official statement released on Friday, May 15, 2026, Manchester United confirmed that surgery was considered the best solution after months of rehabilitation efforts failed to resolve the issue fully.

As quoted by France 24, the club praised De Ligt’s commitment during recovery, noting that he worked tirelessly to regain fitness before opting for the corrective procedure.

The former Juventus and Bayern Munich centre-back had enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, playing every minute of United’s opening 13 Premier League matches before the injury setback.

De Ligt admitted the period had been one of the toughest of his career but vowed to return stronger.

He also thanked fans and staff for their support, insisting he remains determined to play again for Manchester United as soon as possible.

Kaoru Mitoma ruled out of World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kaoru Mitoma had also been ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury while playing for Brighton & Hove Albion.

The setback dealt a major blow to Japan, with national team coach Hajime Moriyasu confirming that medical assessments showed the winger would not recover in time for the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh