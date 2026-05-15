Netherlands Defender Matthijs de Ligt Ruled Out of 2026 FIFA World Cup After Surgery
- Dutch international Matthijs de Ligt has been ruled out of the World Cup after undergoing back surgery
- The centre-back started the campaign strongly, before the injury brought his momentum to a halt
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Manchester United and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt is set to miss the upcoming World Cup after undergoing successful surgery on a persistent back injury, according to Manchester United.
The Dutch defender is now expected to remain sidelined until the opening weeks of next season, dealing a major blow to both club and country.
Matthijs de Ligt to miss 2026 World Cup
In an official statement released on Friday, May 15, 2026, Manchester United confirmed that surgery was considered the best solution after months of rehabilitation efforts failed to resolve the issue fully.
As quoted by France 24, the club praised De Ligt’s commitment during recovery, noting that he worked tirelessly to regain fitness before opting for the corrective procedure.
The former Juventus and Bayern Munich centre-back had enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, playing every minute of United’s opening 13 Premier League matches before the injury setback.
De Ligt admitted the period had been one of the toughest of his career but vowed to return stronger.
He also thanked fans and staff for their support, insisting he remains determined to play again for Manchester United as soon as possible.
Kaoru Mitoma ruled out of World Cup
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kaoru Mitoma had also been ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury while playing for Brighton & Hove Albion.
The setback dealt a major blow to Japan, with national team coach Hajime Moriyasu confirming that medical assessments showed the winger would not recover in time for the tournament.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh